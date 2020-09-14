“Dancing with the Stars” fans finally have something to be excited about as the 29th season of the ABC show kicks off Monday.

Following last year’s season, which saw former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and professional dancer Alan Bersten take home the Mirrorball trophy, the 2020 edition of the show will look a little different due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

There will not be a live audience, and celebrities and professional dancers will film themselves during rehearsals. Additionally, judges will sit eight feet apart.

Taking the place of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Tyra Banks will serve as host and executive producer on the show for the first time.

This seasons’ stars are Carole Baskin from the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” Grammy award-winning recording artist Nelly, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, Emmy award-winning actress Anne Heche, former NBA player Charles Oakley, actress Chrishell Stause, Emmy award-winning host Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Matcalfe, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, actress Justina Machado, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, “Cheer” star Monica Aldama and TV host and producer Nev Schulman.

Each celebrity will be partnered with one of the professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvinstev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

The cast of judges sees the return of Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and adds newcomer Derek Hough.

While it is difficult to choose a clear frontrunner, Nelly, Weir and McLean should be considered among the favorites due to their background in performing.

Davis and Oakley, with prior careers in football and basketball respectively, could also be ones to watch.

On the other hand, Baskin likely will not make it very far, as “Dancing with the Stars” is a completely new and rather ambitious undertaking for the 59 year-old.

Although society’s perception of “normal” has been forever changed by the coronavirus, the return of “Dancing with the Stars” brings back a sense of normalcy in the entertainment world.

Due to the new coronavirus-adapted format — and because of the excitement of seeing the new pairs revealed and the exciting theme nights to come — the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” will be well worth paying attention to.

Season 29 premiers at 8 p.m. Monday on ABC.