The Center for the Performing Arts will host director and animator Joshua Frankel and composer Judd Greenstein to discuss their upcoming multimedia project. The virtual event will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The free event — titled "New Opera as Art and Social Discourse" — will be available here.

As the creative team for the opera “A Marvelous Order,” Frankel and Greenstein are visiting Penn State virtually following their fall 2019 weeklong residency at Eisenhower Auditorium, according to the center.

The center said “A Marvelous Order" is about "opposing sides of a New York City community — the desire to develop and expand pitted against the need to maintain character and intimacy."

The recording of the event will be available from 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 to 7:30 p.m Feb. 19.

