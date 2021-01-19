From smokey eyes to neon glitter eyeshadow, everyday makeup looks have taken a turn with room for creativity. Much of Gen Z has grown up watching celebrities and influencers on social media posting about makeup styles, skills and hacks.

For some Penn State students, this exposure to the beauty world has led them to branch out into new styles of makeup.

Anna Souren started getting into makeup by using it as a form of art and expression. She played around with colorful eye looks — gaining inspiration from YouTube makeup artists.

“I was really big on Nikkie Tutorials and Manny MUA — especially Nikkie's really elaborate eye looks,” Souren (sophomore-art education) said. “I would watch a ton of videos about how to get perfect foundation and how to do eyeliner and learn all the different things.”

Nikkie Tutorias and Manny MUA are both popular YouTubers who have been posting makeup tutorials and product reviews for years.

Lila DiPalo gained much of her inspiration and learned many techniques and products from Jaclyn Hill — another popular beauty influencer.

“You find your person that you really connect with, and then you're going to see if they recommend something,” DiPalo (freshman-advertising) said. “If you're obsessed with them and they come out with something, you're probably going to be more inclined to buy that.”

Cindy Rodi drew a lot of inspiration from videos by YouTube account Glam&Gore.

“I saw people doing entire artwork on their eyelids with just makeup, and I wanted to be able to have that skill,” Rodi (sophomore-English) said. “Then when it blew up on YouTube and Instagram, it became more accessible to learn.”

Souren said she has also seen makeup trends spread quickly on TikTok — like a different blush placement.

“You usually put the blush on the apples of your cheeks, and that's what everyone's used to doing, but I saw someone on TikTok who put it up [higher on the cheek bone],” Souren said. “It lifts your face.”

Also, Souren said some celebrities use social media to promote their own makeup lines — like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

“It can be really cool when the people who are influencing us and the people we draw inspiration from get involved in creating the makeup,” Souren said. “It becomes a really accessible way to use the makeup.”

Aside from social media, some students credit the HBO show “Euphoria” with the current glitter and neon eyeshadow trends.

“You connect with [the characters on Euphoria], and then you see them wearing cool makeup and you're like, ‘Oh, I want to try!’” DiPalo said.

DiPalo said she thinks people are becoming “more accepting of makeup” because of shows like “Euphoria.”

Moreover, Rodi especially enjoys using more affordable makeup due to its accessibility and to save money.

Rodi specifically likes the brand NYX for its bright eyeliners and glitters.

“I feel like the thing with social media having such an influence on makeup is that there's ... always going to be one person who has their thing, and they're going to have their following,” Souren said. “I feel like it's less of a trend as a whole and more like a kind of group of trends that inspire.”

