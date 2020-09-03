Amara Eke didn’t know she wanted to paint until she was a senior in high school.

Four years later, Eke (senior-fine arts) is heading into her last year at Penn State’s School of Visual Arts.

Eke said she uses art as not only a creative outlet, but also to highlight her passion for social justice.

“I kind of describe it as a celebration of a marginalized perspective,” Eke said.

She is the president of Opulence, Penn State’s Drag Ambassadors.

Eke said organizations like Opulence have given her a lot of experience working with queer artists and doing drag herself. She often is collaborating with and working alongside “groups who are mostly at risk and not as represented in media and in art.”

“So, I take it upon myself to kind of paint them in a positive light so they can kind of see themselves being recreated in history in a way they may have not been historically as we’ve seen in any kind of art,” Eke said.

Eke said her interest in social justice began when she was younger. During high school, she was involved in student government, feminist clubs and was vocal on social media about social justice.

Eke is currently minoring in art history and women’s studies. She said she knew she wanted to implement her women’s studies minor into her art when she took WMNST 100 with Lori Ginzberg.

“[WMNST 100] was super eye-opening and life-changing,” Eke said. “I loved taking that class with her. It kind of lays out how we exist now in our culture and sexism, gender oppression and racism.”

Eke said some other classes that shaped her art were the intermediate and advanced painting classes.

“The professors are really cool,” Eke said. “They ask you about what your focus is, and it’s really easy to guide it in the direction you want to go in, even if you might not know what that is right away.”

Eke said these classes are a “really cool, creative” environment to make art in. She also said her peers are making art that “may be completely different than what you’re working on.”

Moreover, Jules Edelmann has known Eke since their freshman year at Penn State when they took an introduction to 2D art class together. This is one of the first classes an art student will take in the BFA track, according to Edelmann.

“I was so impressed by her work immediately and have seen it grow and change so much, in both content and scale,” Edelmann (senior-drawing and painting and art education) said. “Her passion, creativity and work ethic are a huge inspiration to me as her peer.”

Edelmann said it’s hard to walk into the Visual Arts Building and not pop into Eke’s studio to see what she’s working on, since it’s always something new.

Additionally, Eke said she typically only works with acrylic paints. She prefers acrylics because she said they dry faster, they’re not super expensive and the cleanup is relatively simple.

“I use every single color, ever,” Eke said. “I never have a color palette. I use everything in the crayon box.”

Eke also said she uses some more unconventional materials, like glitter, rhinestones, googly eyes and pipecleaners.

“I like using kind of cheap, kind of kiddy materials,” Eke said. “I think it can be a testament to what we think of luxury art. It can make a cool, valuable piece of art without costing as much as something super crystalized would be.”

After graduating, Eke said she plans to apply for residencies — hopefully in upstate New York or the Pacific Northwest — to have the opportunity to make art and help others.

Eke has also been inspired by her own professors to teach either art history or women’s studies at a collegiate level.

“My professors who taught me were super interesting and fun,” Eke said. “I would love to be a part of that for someone.”

John Bowman, one of Eke’s professors at Penn State, said the department is very excited about what Eke will do with her talents in the future.

“Amara uses lots of bright colors in her pieces,” Bowman said. “Her style is very Neo-futurism.”

Additionally, Eke said studying art at Penn State is interesting to be a part of because Penn State is not specifically an art school. But, she believes she made the right decision to attend this university instead of an art school, because she has taken a variety of courses.

Finally, Eke said attending Penn State also helped her determine a possible career path, since Penn State art professors teach and still have their work in galleries. This is something she initially didn’t know was possible.

“The possibilities are really endless here,” Eke said. “What I’ve learned here is amazing.”

