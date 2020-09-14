As part of the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series presented by the Penn State School of Visual Arts, Nichole van Beek was featured as a speaker Monday.

van Beek said the title of the lecture, “Science Fiction,” was inspired by her admiration for science fiction literature and how it can intersect with art. She particularly mentioned “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler as an example of science fiction literature combining with art.

van Beek received a B.F.A. from the Cooper Union and an M.F.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She said she has exhibited her art pieces all across the United States.

Now, van Beek is a visiting artist and assistant professor at Penn State.

During her time at Penn State, she has been researching using nontoxic and biodegradable materials for her art. These products include bioplastics, mushroom foam, kombucha leather and botanical inks.

Sidney Mullis, assistant teaching professor and coordinator of the lecture series, organized the presentation. Mullis was also one of the hosts of the event.

van Beek started off her lecture by sharing how State College is quite a rural change compared to living in New York City for 12 years.

“This has been such an amazing opportunity for me to have access to these more natural spaces,” van Beek said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Rothrock [State Park], hiking, looking for mushrooms and I’m getting to know more about agriculture in the area.”

While at the Pratt Institute, van Beek started using the book “Drawdown,” edited by Paul Hawken, in her research. She said the premise of the book is to devise a plan to reverse the effects of climate change.

“Students came up with such creative ways that they could connect these being more scientific solutions to creative work,” van Beek said. “And so, I wanted to continue to do that with my own work and with my teaching to find ways to make those connections happen.”

Since this, van Beek said she has focused much of her art on depicting the impacts of climate change and using environmentally-friendly materials.

The research of these materials is one of the main reasons why she decided to relocate to State College.

“My process of making work was not really connecting to a really important part of myself which was actually interacting with the environment,” van Beek said. “So I started to work with this process so that I could be outside.”

In one of her pieces entitled, “From Rise to Set,” van Beek decided to compare the rising of the sun to the words used by activist groups.

“There was also a lot of language relating to ‘rising’ that was being thrown around in activist circles,” van Beek said. “Like ‘rise up,’ ‘rise and resist,’ and so I was thinking about that connection of sunrise, people rising up and being active and the rhythm of that.”

van Beek’s other works include depictions of the wildfires in California. She said more awareness needs to be raised on how these fires are a human-caused problem.

She also did a piece regarding the Dakota Pipeline, which she said is also a directly human induced environmental issue.

Moreover, van Beek said science fiction writing is the primary influence for her work because of its ability to realistically envision the future.

According to van Beek, the creation of art and the usage of these environmentally-friendly materials allows her to have hope for the future.

“Science fiction writers have the ability to connect the science to the narratives,” van Beek said.

