Students of color in Penn State’s School of Theatre had the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills during a night of music, dance and poetry.

At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, Penn State Centre Stage Virtual presented a “Cabaret of Many Colors” to highlight students of color in the School of Theatre.

The event was free for any interested viewers.

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual was created during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release.

Over 200 viewers tuned in to the show, which was live streamed on Penn State Centre Stage’s website.

According to the show’s director Steve H. Broadnax III, a show of this kind has “never been done before in the School of Theatre.”

The cabaret featured a cast of over 20 Penn State students, most of whom are students in the School of Theatre. The event was funded by the School of Theatre to assist its students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show included a variety of performances including musical theater numbers, spoken word performances, solo songs and dance performances.

The show opened with student Jasmine Forsberg performing an original song, “You,” while playing the acoustic guitar.

Other original songs written and performed by students included “Subtext” by Malik Bilbrew and “Good Madonna” by John El-Jor.

The cabaret prominently featured songs from a variety of famous musicals. Student Ayana Francois performed “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret.” Amirah Joy Lomax sang “Your Daddy’s Son” from “Ragtime.”

Along with vocal performances, the “Cabaret of Many Colors” featured dance and poetry.

Student Jimin Moon performed an interpretive dance to Troye Sivan’s “Stud,” while Marshall Joun shared an original spoken word piece entitled “I Was Getting Froyo.”

Moreover, Phillipe Desamours performed a reading of Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise.” Desamours was also accompanied by a slideshow.

The show ended with an ensemble of young women — including students Sara Al-Bazali, Marlene Fernandez, Carmella Manapat, Keiona Nesbitt and Alyssa Stanford — singing “First Burn” by Lin Manuel Miranda from “Hamilton.”

To the show’s musical director Delores Duran-Cefalu, the “Cabaret of Many Colors” was a great opportunity to work with students virtually.

“I feel like everybody brought so much to the table in such a positive way,” Duran-Cefalu said. “The collaboration was immense.”

In a Q&A section before the show, Bilbrew shared his thoughts on making the cabaret a reality.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity, and I’ve worked with some really cool people,” Bilbrew said. “I’m so thrilled that this idea was brought to life.”

