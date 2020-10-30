Ah yes, it’s my favorite time of the year — daylight saving.

It’s time to set the clocks back an hour and just vibe with extra time. An hour doesn’t sound like a lot, but it can really make or break something you need to get done in a day.

Here’s a list of ways to stay productive this Sunday with the extra hour of time.

Sleep

I mean seriously, what did you think my first idea was going to be?

We college students have mastered the art of running on four hours of sleep, but you can only do this for so long until you inevitably crash from mid-semester breakdowns and chugging caramel lattes all the time.

Write the essay you’ve been putting off for a week

This one is kind of a call out post, because there’s definitely homework I should be doing right now that I’m NOT doing right now.

Like I said, it’s mid-semester breakdown hours.

Seriously though — if you’re cool with not gaining an extra hour of sleep, you should probably look into this one. Finals will be here before you know it.

Start a new hobby

It might sound a little cliche, but I really don’t think you can go wrong with trying something new.

I have a pile of novels at my desk that I’ve been meaning to get around to reading. With my poor time-management skills though, they have been abandoned since the second or third week of classes.

Maybe you can try taking the time to cook a healthier meal or even something as simple as starting the new show everyone’s been begging you to watch.

Clean or rearrange your apartment

If you feel overwhelmed with assignments or just life in general, moving your living space around can really help clear your head.

A few days ago I cleared my desk and switched out an old band poster for an “X-Files” one. I instantly felt a little better.

I’m also guilty of throwing all my clean clothes in a basket instead of putting them away, but putting away laundry really does go a long way.

Start journaling

Writing down how you feel, how your day was and even documenting your dreams can be super cathartic. It can also be a great way to stay in touch with your mind.

I’ve been writing down my dreams for a while now, and I’ve found they get easier to remember as you go along. It also just helps you better channel your inner thoughts.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Easy DIY costumes for Penn State students to prepare for Halloween With schoolwork dominating the lives of many college students, it can often be difficult to …