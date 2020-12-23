Although some Penn State students have considered 2020 to be quite tumultuous, new music releases brought a silver lining to the end of the year.

Sam McGuire said Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” has been her favorite album release this year.

“I do not have a specific answer or reasoning,” McGuire (sophomore-secondary education and social studies) said. “I just really vibe with the energy and sound [“Future Nostalgia”] had going on. It truly did fit this ‘future nostalgic’ idea, and while it is just pop music, its sound felt different.”

McGuire said her runner-ups for best album of 2020 are “Ungodly Hour” by Chloe x Halle, “folklore” by Taylor Swift and “Positions” by Ariana Grande.

“I grew up listening to a bit of R&B, so the sound [of “Ungodly Hour”] just brings me comfort sometimes,” McGuire said. “Chloe x Halle have such lovely voices and wonderful creativity that this album just gave off a heavenly, divine feel.”

Fernando Quintanilla said he listened to a lot of new music in 2020, but the posthumous album “Circles” by Mac Miller, who died in 2018, became his favorite.

“I didn’t listen to a lot of Mac Miller beforehand, but every project I listened to from him, I felt like his music was very revolutionizing and really trying to go on a different sound,” Quintanilla (junior-economics) said. “I just felt like out of all the albums he was trying to connect with his music, ‘Circles’ was his best project where he was really able to do that. For his last project, it was really good how everything just came into a full circle.”

Quintanilla added that The Weeknd and Bad Bunny released two of his other favorite albums this year.

Owen Bennett said the Gorillaz’s album “Song Machine: Season One––Strange Timez” was one of his favorite albums of 2020, with Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” as a close second.

“I just really appreciate the way that [Gorillaz’s songwriter] Damon Albarn blends a lot of genres. I feel like he always adds some cool degree of authenticity to it,” Bennett (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I feel like the cartoon-y vibe that the Gorillaz kind of embodies is making a statement.”

Bennett also said “Song Machine” has a “really great” production value, making it fun to listen to because there is “a lot going on” in every song.

“Kid Krow” by Conan Grey is Catarina Rodrigues’ favorite album of 2020 because of its combination of upbeat and sad songs.

“All the songs tell different stories. They’re really personal to [Grey], which is really nice,” Rodrigues (freshman-food science) said. “I love Conan Grey as an artist, because he started off as an independent artist on GarageBand in his house. I like music production and that kind of thing, so it’s inspirational for me in many ways.”

Rodrigues said she enjoyed Ariana Grande’s “Positions” as her second choice.

“Out of Body” by NEEDTOBREATHE was Georgia Young’s favorite album of this year because of its “joy” and relatability.

“‘Out of Body’ came out at the end of August, so right when we got back to school,” Young (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) said. “I feel like it came at a perfect time because all of the tracks on it are just so hopeful, and they cover a range of experiences that everyone can sort of relate to.”

Young said when “Out of Body” was released, the artist sold tickets for a virtual concert. She and several of her friends bought tickets and projected the concert outside, where they were able to watch while remaining socially distanced.

“That was a unique experience that I wouldn’t have gotten if COVID wasn’t going on right now,” Young said. “It’s definitely something that I will always remember.”