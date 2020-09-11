During the spread of the coronavirus, nearly everyone has turned to a streaming service to binge-watch a new show or indulge in a movie to pass the time.

Deciding which service(s) to subscribe to can be complicated, and it depends on exactly what one is looking for. Here’s the breakdown of where each popular service delivers the most.

Best for TV: Netflix, Hulu

There’s a reason why the phrase “Netflix and Chill” is so well-known. There is hardly a better option for good TV than Netflix, as it features a wide array of popular shows like “The Walking Dead,” “Peaky Blinders” and “The Office,” just to name a few.

Another good choice for TV lovers is Hulu. The service offers a number of popular shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Horror Story” and “Shameless.”

Best for Movies: HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video

Movie lovers are bound to find something to enjoy from the impressive selection of films offered by HBO Max. Although its monthly rate is a hefty $14.99, HBO Max has a number of popular movies — both new and old — including “Wonder Woman,” “Joker,” “Casablanca,” “The Departed” and “The Exorcist.”

Disney Plus is the obvious choice for die-hard Disney fans. For $6.99 per month, the service also offers popular Marvel movies like “Black Panther” and the “Avengers” films, as well as the entire “Star Wars” series.

Amazon Prime Video is another solid option for movies, as it gives its members the opportunity to rent or buy titles. Hits such as “Inception,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Hereditary” and many more are available on Amazon Prime Video.

The service costs $8.99 per month on its own, and is free with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 a month.

MORE BLOGS

Best Original Content: Netflix

Arguably the most popular streaming service, Netflix boasts a number of successful original movies including “Bird Box” and “The Irishman.” However, Netflix really shines in its original TV selection. With hit shows such as “Stranger Things,” “Orange is the New Black” and “13 Reasons Why,” Netflix produces original content like none other.

Best Deal: Hulu

Looking to get the best bang for your buck? Hulu is the way to go, as it costs just $5.99 per month. In addition to its aforementioned popular TV show selection, Hulu’s library of movies contains titles such as “A Quiet Place” and “Mission Impossible - Fallout,” as well as recent foreign hits “Parasite” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

For college students, Hulu offers a great deal for $5 per month bundled with Spotify Premium.

Best Overall: Netflix

The sum of Netflix’s parts equals a fantastic whole. In addition to its impressive original shows and films, Netflix covers all the other bases from good quality TV shows to highly-rated films.

While its basic plan is a bit expensive at $8.99 a month, it’s a price worth paying if you want the best movies and TV to stream from home.