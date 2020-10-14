As a 22-year-old jazz-inspired singer-songwriter, Emmaline gathers inspiration from older and more modern jazz artists to create her signature style.

The Center for the Performing Arts hosted Emmaline and guitarist Ryan Mondak for a virtual concert on Wednesday.

“Emmaline is a fantastic artist, writes compelling songs and has a warm and engaging personality,” George Trudeau, the director of the Center for the Performing Arts, said via email.

Trudeau said Emmaline was scheduled to open the Center’s season before the coronavirus led to the switch to virtual events.

Performing live from her home in Cincinnati, Ohio, Emmaline opened with one of the first songs she ever wrote — “Shy.” She also played the violin during the song.

The second song Emmaline performed was called “Mr. Wise Guy.” She said this song was written for women trying to break into any male-dominated industry.

Emmaline said when she first started to enter the music industry, she didn’t realize it was predominantly male. Ultimately, she wrote this song out of frustration.

The third song, “Ruby,” paid homage to her childhood. Emmaline said she wrote it to say “life is short.” She reflected on all of her happy memories from growing up in Indiana.

The next song was the title song of Emmaline’s newly released EP, “Necessity.”

“In music, I feel like it usually is abnormal to make your title song a ballad,” Emmaline said. “For me, it didn’t seem weird.”

Moreover, Emmaline and Mondak said they started their careers as acoustic artists.

“There is nothing more intimate than guitar and voice,” Emmaline said.

Emmaline said the next song, “Peppermint Kisses,” was a love song.

“I am a big fan of love songs. I think most people are if we’re being honest with ourselves,” Emmaline said.

After these five songs, the event shifted to a Q&A session with Emmaline and Mondak.

Emmaline said she grew up listening to a lot of jazz music since her dad is a jazz pianist.

Emmaline said she looks up to jazz artists like Billie Holiday, Anita O’Day, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn. She also likes more contemporary artists like Brandi and Brain McKnight.

Later, Emmaline said she did not start writing music until she was a freshman in college when she would perform with Mondak for four hours on Tuesdays at a steakhouse.

However, Emmaline mostly used social media to launch herself into the music industry.

Emmaline described her songwriting process as “random.”

“If I can come up with the song title, the song writes itself,” Emmaline said.

To write songs, Emmaline said she works with Mondak as he plays chords on his guitar.

“I consider myself a jazz vocalist because that’s what I love to sing,” Emmaline said. “I really sing anything...not just jazz specifically.”

At the end of the event, Emmaline and Mondak performed a song called “All My Sweetest Dreams.”

Trudeau said the Center plans to bring Emmaline back to Penn State in 2021 for an in-person performance.

