State College in the wintertime is not the most cheerful place. It can be dreary, cold and a bit lonely.

While there may not be many things to do during the colder months, there are still some fun things to do, even amid a pandemic.

Go sledding

Sledding is mostly done by kids, but it can still be fun as a college student.

I have gone sledding around campus in the winter months and had a great time.

Don’t have a sled? I know people who have gone sledding with miscellaneous items — including cardboard boxes and textbooks.

Go over to the HUB lawn or look for a good hill around where you live. Finding your own spot can be extra fun.

Go get a coffee or a hot drink

There are many great places around the area for something warm to drink — including the many Starbucks around campus and downtown hot spots like Saint’s Cafe and Webster’s.

My personal favorite places to get coffee downtown are Irving’s Bagels and Abba Java Coffeehouse.

I have been frequenting Irving’s with my family for a while. It has really good sandwiches, some of the best coffee in the area.

If you are looking for a more affordable option, I recommend Abba Java. It’s still open during the pandemic and located at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Everything served there is free. It’s also a great place to study.

Watch a new TV show

Many students might like to be out in the cold weather, but I, for one, do not.

Watching something new on Netflix, Hulu or even YouTube can give you a break from studying.

As a fan of “The Vampire Diaries,” I am currently watching one of the spin-off shows on Netflix called “The Originals,” and it is a great show.

I also know many of my friends are watching the shows “Bridgerton,” “Euphoria,” and “Fate: The Winx Saga” and would recommend them.

Tussey Mountain Ski and Recreation

A short drive from campus, Tussey Mountain has many things to do in the winter time, including skiing and snowboarding.

In the winter, the outdoor sports are currently open on the weekdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can reserve a slot on the weekends for snow tubing as well.

I have been to Tussey Mountain, and it is a great spot to get away from campus life and take in some fresh air.

It is also something you and your friends can do safely right now — there are several coronavirus policies in place.