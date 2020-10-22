A project that began as pieces of recycled plastic is now a full art exhibit.

Kelly Salchow MacArthur, a graphic design professor from Michigan State University, and Jae Won Lee, an art professor from Michigan State , began creating the piece at the end of 2018.

On Oct. 22, the two professors presented their work titled “CARE. not convenience” via Zoom.

The exhibit is on the first floor of the HUB where the gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It opened on Aug. 24 and will run until Nov. 20.

Lee and Salchow MacArthur collected plastic individually, sought the help of the community near Michigan State to collect plastic and visited the MSU Surplus and Recycling Center to gather materials for the project. The duo said they worked with a goal to create zero waste.

Lee said the artists wanted to create the project to inspire individuals to transform the materials they use on a daily basis.

“Plastic is so convenient, but recycling is not convenient,” Lee said. “We have to care. Something inconvenient takes time, more effort — but we have to change, and it starts from me.”

For the first phase of the project, the artists looked to the community at Michigan State during spring 2019. On Earth Day, they collected small plastic bags in one large plastic bag and turned them into threads to use in the art pieces.

Lee and Salchow MacArthur traveled to Oregon for a residency with Lissy Goralnik, an assistant professor in MSU’s Department of Community Sustainability. They spent one week in the Cascade Mountains without internet access and created pieces out of plastic bags they had previously collected.

The group brought their own tools to iron out the plastic. They used heat to fuse the different plastics together — a process the artists said took a great amount of trial and error. The fused plastics are now hanging in plexiglass displays at the exhibit.

Lee and Salchow MacArthur also conducted workshops for the community to spread their message where some local teachers attended one of the workshops. Lee said the teachers were enthusiastic about bringing environmental awareness to their classrooms.

“I’m most proud of what feels like an accomplishment of sharing a message with the public,” Salchow MacArthur said.

Delphine Aibel, the arts education intern for the HUB-Robeson Galleries, spoke at the exhibition on Zoom about a virtual event she is hosting at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18. Aibel (sophomore-fine arts) said the event is inspired by Lee and Salchow MacArthur’s work.

During the event, Aibel will demonstrate how to make tote bags out of vinyl banners — just like the artists created.

“It’s really interesting for people to see some other ways that we can reduce our own waste first or what we can do with the excess plastic we have,” Aibel said. “[The exhibit] inspires people and makes it known that this is an ongoing problem."

Aibel said the exhibit “inspires” people and spreads awareness of environmental issues.

“We have to repair this impaired Earth for the next generation, it’s a really important and urgent matter,” Lee said. “It’s our call. We all have to do it together.”

