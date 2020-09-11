While the spread of the coronavirus has hurt some businesses, tattoo shops in State College have not slowed down.

According to Stephanie Hutton, manager of Ikonic Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio on West Beaver Avenue, business has been going strong through the pandemic.

“There’s never a slow day [at Ikonic Ink],” Hutton said. “Whenever the students are in, it is overtaken by them. Whenever they leave, all the locals definitely know this. They look forward to those timeframes, and that’s when they all come in. During holiday breaks and summer vacations, we’re just as booked.”

Hutton said Ikonic Ink’s coronavirus protocols include keeping the store capacity to a minimum by allowing services via appointment only.

For every tattoo style at Ikonic Ink, there is an artist who specializes in that style according to Hutton, including blackwork, watercolor and realism.

Moreover, Justin Kephart, who has been a tattoo artist at Ikonic Ink for three years, said every artist is versatile in what they can do.

“All of us can do anything, but we all have a style that we specialize in,” Kephart said.

According to Kephart, one of the unexpected challenges of being a tattoo artist is the social aspect of interacting with many people and “different personalities” on a daily basis.

Ikonic Ink isn’t the only place where business is thriving.

Adam Zimmer, who has been tattooing at Paper Moon Tattoo Company since it opened in 2018, said all appointments initially had to be pushed back three months due to coronavirus closures.

Before the spread of the coronavirus, Zimmer said Paper Moon was mostly appointment-based but still open for walk-ins. As of Sept. 10, Paper Moon is closed for walk-ins indefinitely.

Zimmer, who prefers watercolor and abstract artwork, said he enjoys his job because he likes both art and creating relationships with clients.

“We connect with our clients on a deeper level, almost to the point where they become more friends and family than clients,” Zimmer said. “I do like to make everybody comfortable, but it’s a little deeper than that for me.”

Zimmer said it’s not unusual for his clients to attend his children’s birthday parties, which eventually led to one of his clients even becoming his best friend.

Additionally, Justin Sellers, co-owner of King Cobra Tattoo Studio alongside his older brother Timmy since 2002, said the coronavirus “didn’t slow them down at all.”

“We were pretty busy right when we opened up, and we’ve just been steady ever since,” Sellers said. “[We’re currently] spacing tattoos out a lot more so we’re not at the exact volume [of clients] that we were before.”

Sellers said King Cobra’s coronavirus protocol includes no walk-ins, consultations via email and no guests apart from the client.

“Usually it’s fine if you wanna bring a friend, but we’re telling people we’re not allowing any extra people, and that keeps the numbers down,” Sellers said.

“Sometimes when they bring a friend, it complicates things or distracts us and stuff like that because they’re on their phones. I think it actually works out better for their experience. It’s more one on one.”

Sellers said he “loves” art and finds himself painting when he isn’t tattooing.

“I just love tattooing. Just waking up and going to love what I do every day, that’s pretty major,” Sellers said. “I get to make my own hours and hang out with a bunch of cool guys. Everyone that works at our shop — we’re all friends.”

As advice to anyone looking to work as a tattoo artist, Sellers suggests getting to know “a tattooer you admire and build a rapport or relationship with them.”

“Show them you’re interested in learning how to tattoo. It’s a real, one on one kind of experience,” Sellers said. “There’s a lot of things in this [industry] that only a professional can teach you. There’s a lot of stuff you can’t just learn on YouTube.”

