Although many museums have closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are staying engaged through virtual exhibitions — including Penn State museums.

Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior gallery manager at the HUB-Robeson Galleries, said the HUB Galleries have been using virtual exhibitions for several months.

“Some virtual exhibitions are documentation of exhibitions in physical space, others are photographs or videos that are the works of art and others are compiled more for archival purposes, like catalogues online,” Landfried said.

According to Landfried, many artists and curators have developed virtual exhibitions “for several decades.” However, the coronavirus pandemic has increased the amount of virtual exhibitions.

Landfried said the coronavirus has “increased the innovation and speed” in how museums, curators and artists move their works online.

The Palmer Museum of Art isn’t an exception to virtual exhibitions either.

Sarah Anne Wharton, the communications specialist at the Palmer, said the museum planned a couple of virtual exhibitions before the coronavirus pandemic began.

“[We] made a real push to create more virtual exploration once we went fully remote,” Wharton said.

According to Wharton, virtual exhibitions have a few “perks” to them — like seeing an exhibit at home and being able to zoom in on the details of a painting.

Additionally, Wharton said virtual exhibitions can stay “on view” longer than in-person exhibitions, or “can continue once the physical show has closed.”

However, Landfried said there are limitations to virtual exhibitions as well.

“The limitations are sensorial — what you can smell, walk around, hear, touch and see in a virtual space is quite different,” Landfried said.

Kade Crittenden, a student assistant for the HUB Gallery, and Delphine Aibel, the arts education intern for the HUB Gallery, have worked with virtual exhibitions the fall semester.

“Virtual exhibits [are] the opportunity for anyone to access them at any time. They can also involve a more personal connection, as you are allowed to view exhibits alone and in any location of your choosing,” Crittenden (graduate-higher education administration) said. “I believe virtual exhibits also provide more chances to meet and understand many of the artists themselves.”

Aibel (sophomore-fine arts) said virtual exhibitions are “neat” because they are interactive for anyone with internet access.

“I like to stand near the art, observe it, be immersed in the setting and experience, notice fine details and techniques, and take my time walking around it,” Aibel said. “Oftentimes, virtual viewing doesn't give much of a sense of scale, so I think that being in person with the art gives a more wholesome experience.”

According to Landfried, virtual exhibitions and in-person exhibitions each have their own advantages and both attract “a similar level of engagement.”

Both the HUB Galleries and the Palmer are currently having virtual exhibitions and will be opening up for in-person exhibitions next spring.

The HUB Gallery will open for online and in-person exhibitions on Jan. 16 with exhibits “(The Anxiety Project),” “When the Bough Breaks” and “Border Exchange.”

More information on the Palmer’s reopening can be found on its website.