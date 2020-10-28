From peaceful walks on Penn State’s campus to weekend trips to Rothrock State Forest, there are many opportunities for outdoor recreation in Centre County.

“We have an amazing mileage of trails and an amazing diversity of trails,” Nathan Reigner, a professor in the recreation, park, and tourism management department, said.

Reigner said the accessibility of hiking trails in the State College area is unique.

For those who are just seeking a quick breath of fresh air, the network of trails behind the Arboretum offers an opportunity to observe and learn about local plants and wildlife, Reigner said. He also said the trails feature “cool cliffs and good birdwatching.”

Just a little further from campus lies Circleville Park.

“I like Circleville Park. It’s spread out, there’s lots of things you can do there,” Andy Mowen, another RPTM professor, said.

Mowen said he noticed an uptick in walkers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[Parks] have been an essential part of people’s lives. They are places to go to have an outlet, find relief and sustain wellness and your mental well-being,” Mowen said.

Mowen said Circleville Park is a great place for students to go to be outdoors and get away from school.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

For a more traditional hike, Mike Bush, vice-chair of Friends of Rothrock State Forest, recommended the Musser Gap trail.

While Musser Gap is not as well-known as some other trails, the trailhead is one of the easiest to access and offers views over the Pennsylvania countryside, according to Bush.

“There are all kinds of things that change along the season at Musser Gap,” Dan Trew, the adventurer coordinator for Centred Outdoors, said. “It’s a really dynamic place.”

Centered Outdoors is an organization that promotes conservation and getting outside more often, according to its website.

Trew said he thinks Musser Gap will become the next hotspot for hiking and recreation in State College.

“I think [Centre County’s hiking trails are] really special just because there are places that help facilitate people’s love of the outdoors,” Victoria Kotwica, president of the Penn State Outing Club, said. “There’s just so much to do. You can really do any activity that you want.”

Kotwica (senior-mechanical engineering) said PSOC is an organization that promotes hiking and camping in Centre County. She said her time with the Outing Club has helped her challenge herself and stay grounded.

“Whenever you’re outside, it is more about appreciating the nature around you and turning off your phone and being present,” Kotwica said.

Kotwica said she wants to encourage Penn State students to get outside more often.

Mowen said he thinks students should “go beyond” just staying on campus and instead explore the outdoors.

“The easiest thing to do is grab a map and start exploring,” Trew said. “There’s boundless opportunities right in our backyard.”