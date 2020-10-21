With Penn State’s first home game set to kickoff against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, the night will be packed with excitement for Penn State fans.

But there’s an opportunity for the football team to provide even more entertainment while playing the Buckeyes. Here are some ways the football team can get more in the Halloween holiday spirit come gameday.

Jack-o’-lanterns instead of helmets

It’s time to swap the blue and white helmets for some creatively carved jack-o’-lanterns. Pumpkins are thick, so they’ll protect the players, right?

It would be a great team bonding exercise to get the players to carve their own pumpkin helmets before the game, and they would look extremely stylish when running onto the field.

They could even save the insides of the pumpkins to make some pumpkin recipes to celebrate after the game when they claim victory over Ohio State, since they’ll surely be hungry. Pumpkin bread, anyone?

Temporarily change our colors to orange and black

We have all 364 days of the year to represent the blue and white proudly. A Halloween night game only happens once in a lifetime.

It’s time to take to the field with some paint and let the Nittany Lions score touchdowns in a more festive endzone. I’m sure all the fans can scrap up some orange and black to watch the game in too — if they’re not already wearing costumes.

Play in the dark

There’s not going to be any fans in the stands, so why not take this game to the next level and just turn the lights off all together to make this game spooky?

We wouldn’t even have to tell Ohio State that’s what’s happening, and it would be a jump scare for them every time they think the Penn State players are getting close. Is it even Halloween if there really are “all of the lights?”

Coaches and cheerleaders dress up in costumes

While the football players will be sporting their jack-o’-lantern helmets, the coaches, cheerleaders and Lionettes have to get into the spooky Halloween spirit as well.

The cheerleaders could be flying into the air as zombies, the Lionettes could be dancing around like glow-in-the-dark skeletons and the coaches could be mummies.

Give the players candy every time they play well

These poor football players aren’t even going to get the chance to go door to door to collect candy and show off their costumes this year.

How about every time they do something that benefits the Nittany Lions, we let them pick a piece of candy they want? This will not only encourage them to play better, but also give them the Halloween experience everyone loves and deserves.

Make the game a “Thriller” dance competition

Actually, why are we even playing football on Halloween? Isn’t that a Thanksgiving festivity? Instead, it’s time to channel our inner “Glee” and let the players perform “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

It could still be Penn State vs. Ohio State, but whoever has the better dance moves and scarier makeup — which would for sure be in Penn State’s favor.