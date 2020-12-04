Student Hanna Bernett looks forward to her Friday game night with friends. They’re playing cards tonight, but this isn’t just any game night — tonight’s card game is virtual.

Since returning home for the remainder of the semester Nov. 20 for Thanksgiving break, Penn State students like Bernett (sophomore-marketing) came up with some creative ways to stay in touch with their crew from school.

Bernett said her favorite way to connect with her friends while away from school is virtual game night.

In addition to cards, Bernett and her friends use the app “Psych!” which allows Bernett to play in “real time” with her friends while they talk on FaceTime or Zoom.

Bernett said she personally hasn’t had much trouble corresponding virtually with friends, but it has been a challenge for her to connect with older family members.

“It took a while to teach my grandparents how to use Zoom,” Bernett said.

While Bernett has found creative ways to connect with friends, other Penn State students — like Amanda Harman — find the world of virtual connectivity a little more challenging.

Harman (junior-linguistics) said a lot of her favorite games and local activities aren’t able to be done online.

“There’s a limited amount of activities you can do when you’re hanging out virtually,” Harman said. “In person ‘face time’ is so much more powerful than FaceTime.”

Aidan Campbell agreed it can be hard to “interpret messages” in an online setting the way you can face-to-face.

Campbell (sophomore-finance) said he uses FaceTime, Discord, Snapchat and Instagram to connect with friends — but sometimes social media can be “exhausting.”

Campbell said he also plays Xbox and online games with friends “in lieu of hanging out.”

Keaton Broughton, a Charleston, West Virginia native, faces challenges unique to her area.

Broughton (junior-integrative arts) said a challenge of living in West Virginia is that she doesn’t have phone service all the time.

Broughton also said she has friends in Hawaii and California, and the time change makes things difficult.

“There’s a good chance my friends are busy or sleeping when I text or call them,” Broughton said.

Despite the challenges, Broughton said she is doing her best to stay connected via FaceTime and by sharing memes on Instagram.

Talia Potochy said it takes a lot more effort to connect with friends virtually.

Potochy (senior-geography) said she misses spontaneous lunch dates and hangouts, and just running into friends studying around campus on the fly.

“I really miss the serendipitous before-class conversations,” Potochy said. “They would often lead to new friendships or something as simple as an inside joke.”

While she misses the small in-person interactions, Potochy tries to stay connected with friends through Zoom, FaceTime and socially distanced walks. But Potochy also said she “feels fatigued” from spending so much time on her computer.

“This semester has been particularly hard for me and a lot of my friends in terms of mental health,” Potochy said.

Potochy encouraged fellow Penn Staters to ask for help if they need it, and to continue to make the extra effort to stay connected with friends.

“Even if it feels more like a chore to make plans with friends — do it anyway,” Potochy said. “I always feel so much better after talking with close friends, even if it has to be over Zoom or FaceTime.”