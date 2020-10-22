Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is State College borough reporter Webb Lin.

Lin (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) has worked for the Collegian since spring 2020. He has been listening to and playing music since he was in elementary school.

Lin said he used to play trombone and trumpet, but he quit during his sophomore year of high school after a band instructor said he was “not good enough” to play in the band.

However, Lin still listens to music frequently.

“I listen to music when I play video games, because I’m a nerd,” Lin said.

Here are some of his favorite songs right now:

1. “For Once in My Life” by Stevie Wonder

2. “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

3. “Act Naturally” by The Beatles

From the English rock band’s musical comedy “Help!” released in 1965, “Act Naturally” features the band’s drummer Ringo Starr as the lead vocalist.

The Beatles recorded the song in 13 takes, and the first 12 were rehearsals, according to The Beatles Bible. Starr’s first vocals for the song were recorded on the final take.

“You can’t handle Ringo,” Lin said. “To be able to drum that song as well as sing it — it’s insane.”

4. “Don’t Pass Me By” by The Beatles

5. “Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione

6. “Start Me Up” by The Rolling Stones

7. "You Can't Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones

Aa another English rock band, The Rolling Stones released “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” on the 1969 album “Let It Bleed.”

According to American Songwriter, the song came at a time where much of the “younger generation’s idealism” had ended in “frustration and disillusion.”

Lead singer Mick Jagger repeats the title throughout the song.

“That song in particular, [Jagger] almost doesn’t sing the lyrics. [Jagger] almost ‘says’ the lyrics, but like he’s saying it in a musical way that makes you wanna sing it,” Lin said. “It’s a very weird flow.”

8. “100 Bad Days” by AJR

9. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

10. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen (Live Aid 1985)

Yet another English rock band, Queen released 15 studio albums, including the 1980 album called “The Game,” which featured “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

The band performed the song and others — including “Bohemian Rhapsody” — at the 1985 benefit concert Live Aid.

The Live Aid version of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” is currently Lin’s favorite song.

“The set was superb, and I wanted to be there,” Lin said.

11. “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie

12. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

13. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

From Mariah Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is Carey’s top-selling song. It is also one of the most popular Christmas songs.

The international hit is the 11th best selling single of all time and has entered the top 40 in the Hot 100 charts every year since 2007.

“Christmas is every day,” Lin said. “Why wait for the Christmas season to play Christmas music when every day can be like the Christmas season?”

14. “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC

15. “My Life” by Billy Joel

Lin’s playlist can be found here.

