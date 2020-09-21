The Student Programming Association will host YouTuber and internet personality David Dobrik for a virtual Q&A at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Dobrik was initially scheduled to speak at Penn State on Mar. 21, but the event was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. In preparation for the event, students began lining up for tickets two hours in advance.

After gaining popularity on the app Vine, Dobrik grew a fanbase on YouTube. According to a SPA press release, Dobrik has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube and 11.6 million followers on Instagram.

Registration is available here, where students can also submit questions for the event. Upon registration, students will be provided with a link for the Q&A.

The event is free for Penn State students.