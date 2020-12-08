From checking tuition bills to ordering food online, the Penn State Go app promised an all-in-one resource experience for students.

The mobile app was released on Jan. 16 for students to begin using in the spring 2020 semester.

Students like Gabe Prepelka shared their opinions — or lack thereof — on the experiences they had with the app throughout the year.

“I didn’t know [it] actually had LionPath, Canvas and Starfish on here,” Prepelka (sophomore-architectural engineering) said. “ I am literally just realizing that now.”

Prepelka said he had never used the app for anything outside of ordering food. After taking another look at the app, however, he said he noticed more of its features.

“I see the need for a lot of these things,” Prepelka said. “I feel like a lot of this is pretty important — the shuttles, LionCash or the directory.”

The Penn State Go app has access to services like Canvas, Penn State emails, library schedules and academic advising.

Prepelka was not the only student who said he was unaware of certain functions the app offered. Callan Sarfert said she has had a decent experience with the app so far and looks forward to exploring it more next semester.

“I’ve been using it a lot more than I think I would if it were a normal year for food and stuff, because a lot of it needs to be ordered through the app,” Sarfert (freshman-public relations) said.

Sarfert said she used the app over the fall 2020 semester mostly to order Starbucks from the HUB-Robeson Center.

“I use it a lot for dining,” Sarfert said. “Also, I used it for really anything I want to order ahead now because of [the coronavirus].”

Many students said they used the app primarily to mobile order food through Penn State Eats. Due to coronavirus protocols, 20 restaurants and cafes on campus moved to online ordering only, according to Penn State Food Services.

While some students said the app was useful, a few students, like Gabrielle Oglesvy, said there was a flaw with the shuttle timing.

“My friend tried to use it for the bus once, and it said the busses weren’t running,” Oglesvy (junior-kinesiology) said. “She was waiting, and we went to go pick her up. Then she was like, ‘Oh, the bus came.’”

Oglesvy was not alone in discovering the mistakes of the shuttle service feature. According to student Hope Steger, she discovered the timing was off through the app.

“I originally used it for the busses, but then I found that the Penn State Go app is pretty inaccurate about the busses,” Steger (freshman-political science) said. “I ended up just downloading the actual CATA app.”

Other than the bussing conflicts, Steger said she enjoys having all of the information in one area but improvements to the app could always be made.

“I think it could be better,” Steger said. “It’s a little bit complicated, and I feel like it glitches a lot. It’s not my favorite app.”

As for those who stayed home for remote learning during the fall semester, student Evan Turner said he was oblivious to what the app had to offer. In fact, he said he had never even heard of it.

“I have the LionPath app and the Canvas app,” Turner (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “There’s no reason to just have the one app.”