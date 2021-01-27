The Penn State Student Programming Association will feature Swae Lee and Sasha Sloan for a virtual concert at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The event is part of the organization's celebratory all-day takeover "SPA Day." It is free for students.

According to SPA, Lee is a rapper and singer most known for his vocals in songs like “Unforgettable” and “Sunflower." He has also been nominated for multiple Grammys. Sloan is a singer songwriter.

Students can register for the concert here.

