The Penn State Student Programming Association will feature Swae Lee and Sasha Sloan for a virtual concert at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
The event is part of the organization's celebratory all-day takeover "SPA Day." It is free for students.
According to SPA, Lee is a rapper and singer most known for his vocals in songs like “Unforgettable” and “Sunflower." He has also been nominated for multiple Grammys. Sloan is a singer songwriter.
Students can register for the concert here.
