Swae Lee
Courtesy of SPA

The Penn State Student Programming Association will feature Swae Lee and Sasha Sloan for a virtual concert at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The event is part of the organization's celebratory all-day takeover "SPA Day." It is free for students.

According to SPA, Lee is a rapper and singer most known for his vocals in songs like “Unforgettable” and “Sunflower." He has also been nominated for multiple Grammys. Sloan is a singer songwriter.

Students can register for the concert here

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags