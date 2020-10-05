Although they are no longer at Penn State, a former School of Theatre professor and student came together to create a short film on love and old age.

The project, titled “No Loss Here,” features School of Theatre alumnus Nathan Brewer and Helen Manfull, a retired Penn State theater professor. The short film tells the story of a mother with dementia who tells her gay son she loves him for the first time.

Brewer, a class of 2012 Masters of Fine Arts graduate who studied directing, takes on the role of the son and Manfull plays the mother.

“For me, the idea that there is love after forgetting is comforting and beautiful,” Brewer said.

According to Brewer, the name “No Loss Here” was inspired by the fact that even though the mother did not tell her son she loves him for years, it is not a loss if she is able to at the end of her life.

Brewer said the idea for the story was drawn from a piece called “After the Forgetting,” an audio story on love and dementia, which was featured as part of NPR reporter Erica Heilman’s podcast “Rumble Strip.”

While creating the script for the film, Brewer knew he wanted to work with Manfull.

“I knew Helen from my days in graduate school at PSU. I have always wanted to work with her, and she was the first person I thought of for this role,” Brewer said. “I was so excited that she agreed to play the role and that she was willing to travel to New Haven, Connecticut, for the shoot.”

Even though they had not worked together previously, both Brewer and Manfull said they admired each other's work.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Bon Jovi references ‘Penn State University’ in song on new album ‘2020’ Rock band Bon Jovi referenced Penn State in one of the songs on their new album “2020,” whic…

Manfull said she was excited to work on this project, but she realized she would have some difficulty learning her lines.

“When I was young, I used to learn lines very easily. One night of rehearsal, I would simply put my script down and know the lines,” Manfull said. “But that part of my brain had been left behind. It was humiliating to me that these young actors with huge parts learned their lines without effort. I finally got them but it was hard work.”

However, Manfull said the struggle of learning lines fit with her character and allowed her to play the role of Doris with ease.

“I knew I didn’t have to act old, I was old. I identified with my character,” Manfull said.

While Manfull depicted the character’s mother in her old age, Josephine Wilson, a class of 2012 graduate student who studied acting, portrayed Doris in her younger years.

Wilson said she found the role to be difficult initially.

“Playing her was challenging and let me get into the head of someone who really wanted what she thought was best, even if it was damaging,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, filming was an enjoyable experience. She added that she admired the forgiveness the characters portrayed and how the struggles the characters face could be relatable to the audience.

“My grandfather had dementia, and I think it is really hard to watch someone go through it,” Wilson said. “But I think there are touching moments of care and love that occur when someone experiences a loved one go through it.”