The Center for the Performing Arts will host retro jazz singer-songwriter and violinist Emmaline for a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

The event will be held via Zoom.

The performance will be Emmaline's debut with the CPA. She will be joined by guitarist Ryan Mondak, according to a CPA press release.

Emmaline studied jazz at University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music as the only female jazz major, according to the CPA.

Attendees can access the event for free with support from CPA members and the University Park Student Fee Board.

