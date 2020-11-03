Lia O’Leary gleamed with excitement as she talked about her favorite K-Pop boy band. She turned the camera to her wall, showing photos of the band.

“My favorite group of all time is probably Seventeen,” O’ Leary (junior-public relations and Japanese language) said. “There’s 13 of them — despite the name.”

O’Leary isn’t picky with her tastes, however. Some of her other favorite groups include TWICE and ITZY, which are all K-Pop idol groups she celebrates with the K-Pop Music and Dance Club.

As the president of the club, O’Leary said she brings together Penn State students and K-Pop fans to celebrate “K-Pop, Korean music, Korean dance and Korean culture.”

“It’s just a place for anyone with that common interest to come together,” O’Leary said. “Because we’re not a culture related club — we’re open to anybody to come and enjoy K-Pop.”

Despite the club’s focus on K-Pop and Korean dance, O’Leary said the club focuses on more than just the musical side of Korea.

On Tuesdays, for example, KPMD holds “K-Talk Tuesday,” or KTT. During this time, members can present on K-Pop, discussions about the K-Pop industry or even different parts of Korean culture.

“Some presentation examples we’ve had recently include Korean fashion, Korean skincare, issues in the K-Pop industry and parasocial relationships,” O’Leary said. “So these are sort of the different things we talk about.”

Meanwhile, on Saturdays, KPMD holds its general body meeting where members vote for different songs and dances to learn.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the club moved these meetings to Zoom.

“It’s different now. Attendance isn’t as high,” O’Leary said. “It’s not as rewarding to learn these dances over Zoom, and it’s definitely harder. But we’re still doing that.”

The club also does activities outside of K-Pop to take occasional breaks and strengthen club relations, such as playing online video games like Jackbox Party Pack or Among Us.

O’Leary said KPMD also has a dance team outside of its general dance lessons. The team performs covers and performances for different K-Pop songs. KPMD also collaborates with other dance groups on campus like Caliente.

Additionally, O’Leary said KPMD prides itself in its strong diversity, stressing the importance of “bringing everyone together” to celebrate Korean culture, no matter where club members are from.

Moreover, O’Leary said in spring 2020, KPMD was awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Enhancement Award from Penn State Student Activities, which “recognizes the student organization that has had a significant impact on advancing diversity and inclusion through their membership and club events” according to the club’s website.

The club has a wide variety of students coming together to celebrate K-Pop, and interests in K-Pop vary from person to person.

Some members, for instance, are simply fans of the music and dances.

“I was pretty much just a general listener,” O’Leary said. “Over the summer before college, though, I was learning these dances just for fun. I thought it was fun, and wondered if there was a club like this at Penn State.”

Additionally, club treasurer Ailani Wilkins discovered K-Pop through anime and her best friend, who is Korean.

“I ventured off on YouTube, and I found Hyuna,” Wilkins (senior-fine arts)said.

Singer-songwriter and rapper Hyuna initially debuted in the former K-Pop group Wonder Girls.

Club secretary and dance performer Juntae Rocker, as a Korean American, was immersed in K-Pop while growing up in South Korea.

Rocker (sophomore-Spanish and public relations), who grew up in an American military base in South Korea, described his experiences growing up in an American household whilst in a different country altogether.

“I was pretty fluent in Korean when I was little,” Rocker said. “But unfortunately, my dad didn't let me speak it. So my connection to that culture was pretty limited.”

Rocker said he moved back and forth between America and South Korea, and ultimately was “losing the entirety of Korean.” He attended an international school and was faced with culture shock where he said his love for K-Pop was developed.

“I didn’t come to the realization that I was Korean… until I went back,” Rocker said. “It was very shocking to me, being in that international school. I had to quickly come to terms with my own culture.”

The club, which was founded recently in 2016, grew alongside the popularization of K-Pop and Korean culture in the United States.

“I think this club came into creation at the right time,” O’Leary said. “I’ve seen it grow a lot over the past year and a half.”

Rocker thinks it’s “really cool” how Korean culture and music has become integrated in American culture.

“Everyone has at least heard of BTS or Blackpink,” Rocker said. “You know that they’re talented, that they can sing and that they can dance.”

Wilkins has also noticed how integrated K-Pop and Korean culture as a whole has become with the United States.

Wilkins’ said her best friend would act cautious about what music she would listen to during high school, because she was afraid of listening to Korean music in front of her American peers.

However, Wilkins believes with the popularity of K-Pop as a whole, her best friend wouldn’t feel the need to hide her playlists anymore.

O’Leary, Wilkins and Rocker all encourage anyone who is interested to attend a meeting. The three all take pride in the diversity of the club, as well as the authenticity of the meetings.

“I thought that it would be a club full of ‘Koreaboos,’ but it’s really not,” Rocker said. “I cannot picture my college experience without [this club].”

Rocker said he likes being part of a group that gives him the opportunity to “dance with and be friends with people who just love Korean music.”

“We have people that are of Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese descent,” O’Leary said. “We have people from India, African Americans, people from the Middle East, people from Latin America.”

Wilkins encourages those who aren’t familiar with K-Pop to attend a meeting and try something new.

“KPMD is a family, we welcome all,” Wilkins said. “Try and have more of an open mind instead of being close-minded [about different music].”

O’Leary hopes with the widening popularity of the genre, as well as the diversity of the club, more Penn State students will become aware of KPMD and K-Pop in general.

“We want more people to acknowledge [K-Pop] too,” O’Leary said. “It’s not just something happening in Korea, it’s something happening here.”