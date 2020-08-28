During my first week of classes, I took a walk to the Pattee and Paterno Library to complete my typical work-with-coffee study session.

This is when the reality of the current state of Penn State’s campus hit me: even the library is empty.

While the library was once a booming place and central gathering for many, there were barely any students there when I visited.

Walking around campus was unlike anything I’ve seen in my two years at Penn State. There was no line at the Starbucks in the library, which typically extends to the lobby. There were no hordes of people in the HUB.

Everything was quiet.

If you are like me and need to get out of the house to be productive, many State College coffee shops and restaurants are still allowing guests to sit at a 25-50% capacity. As long as mask guidelines and store protocols are followed, many shops are open to customers.

Irving’s continues to be a favorite place of mine to study and eat. I found the store operates with less than half of their dining area, and many students opt to take their bagel and coffee to go. Still, the shop has some delicious options to get through a study session.

I always get the southwest burrito and iced coffee, but their smoothies are also always a great buy.

Moreover, Saint’s Cafe has always made me feel like a true adult when doing work. I’ve been invading this grad student hot spot since my freshman year strictly because its environment makes my creative juices flow.

The cafe’s indoor seating has decreased significantly, but it seems the shop has increased its outdoor seating.

Saint’s Cafe also has great treats like poppyseed muffins and various slices of cake. Baristas also always top off lattes with some fancy foam art.

I think it is undoubtedly the best time of the year to do work outside, so another great working option is taking your study treats and finding a place to sit with enough distance from walkers.

There are still plenty of grassy areas on campus that are perfect for picnic work sessions.

Additionally, Starbucks is still serving much of the State College community, but its seating areas are operating at a very small capacity.

The Starbucks in the library completely removed its seating. The rest of the library remains with very minimal seating, as all areas with books and the library stacks are closed.

However, the other Starbucks locations in town are operating at a very limited capacity. Nonetheless, you may be able to snag a seating spot if the location isn’t too filled.

But, you may have to get to your seats early — the spots are limited, and yet classwork and the demand to find a new study-spot remains the same.

Finally, I think Webster’s Bookstore Cafe in town is a great option to do work in a relaxing bookstore/cafe environment.

With many vegan and vegetarian options, Webster’s is a spot in town that I think has not yet been invaded by too many students. I’ve had my fair share of multi-hour study sessions here.

