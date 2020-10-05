David Dobrik appeared Monday for an online event presented by the Student Programming Association to answer questions and share advice on starting a career online. The event was free for Penn State students.

Dobrik, who is known for his YouTube videos, was joined by his assistant and hometown friend, Natalie Mariduena.

The interview was moderated by Sydney Asencio (junior-supply chain management), who is also a YouTuber.

Students were able to submit questions for Dobrik prior to the event. Attendees could also ask questions through a live chat.

The audience had questions for Dobrik spanning from Penn State to the Vlog Squad to how he films his videos.

Some viewers seemed interested in having Dobrik appear at Penn State again in the future and asked if he would potentially attend a football game.

Dobrik is known for making vlogs that are four minutes and 21 seconds long.

“I think that’s the toughest part. Every vlog is about five hours of footage and then it’s cut down. It takes about 12 to 16 hours to fully edit any of the videos,” Dobrik said. “Normally I get it to an hour, then it’s pretty easy to get it to 30 minutes, then when you get it to 10 minutes then it takes a good two to three hours to get it to four.”

According to Dobrik, he does not just produce random video content. Instead, each video has a similar style.

“I want everything to flow in a very specific way,” Dobrik said. “I like opening the vlog with a bit that is very lively — usually in sunlight, usually outside, usually with a familiar face.”

Dobrik also discussed how the culture of media and influencers in Los Angeles can have a negative impact on up-and-coming stars. He said some people who want to become famous do not put in the necessary work to do so.

However, Dobrik noted the importance of staying humble while trying to make it in the creative world.

“Everybody here talks so much, and it's the worst part about this place. Everybody overpromises and underdelivers,” Dobrik said. “That is like the beauty of L.A. If you come here and let your actions speak for you, then you’ll be so much better off than everybody here.”

Dobrik followed this by giving more advice about pursuing a career as an influencer.

“Before you do anything, make sure you’re doing it for the right reason,” Dobrik said. “I feel like a lot of people now want to be influencers because they see the cool house, cool car and they’re in it for the wrong reason.”

Dobrik said the best thing one can do is find a career that makes working seem fun. He said this will make the career more rewarding in the end.

“Become an influencer because you love creating stuff, and I can’t stress that enough,” Dobrik said. “The one thing that bums me out about many influencers is that they’re not passionate about what they create. Create stuff that you want other people to see, create stuff that makes you happy.”

