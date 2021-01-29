After a “frictionless” transition from being a Vine star to a YouTuber, Cody Ko virtually brought his signature comedy and sarcasm to Penn State and discussed his rise to internet fame.

The Student Programming Association hosted Ko for a virtual Q&A session at 5 p.m. on Friday. The event was part of its all-day takeover “SPA Day,” according to Paulina Rodriguez, SPA’s special events chair.

“F--- yeah,” Ko said at the beginning of the event. “Can I say the F-word?”

The event was moderated by Penn State student Michael Jaroh, who Ko said looked like Cameron Dallas and Shawn Mendes. Ko sarcastically said this resemblance is unfortunate. Ko continued to poke fun at Jaroh throughout the event and joked about his huge water bottle.

Viewers could select a username and use the chat to ask questions or comment on the event.

“Cody fully thinks [Jaroh’s] name is Cameron,” a viewer named Mr. Struggle said.

As a Canadian native, Ko left his home to attend college in the U.S. He described his high school as “basically cheating” — since teachers let him focus most of his attention on diving. At a diving meet, Ko was recruited to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

“Duke also whipped my ass into shape,” Ko said. “My very first year, I got a D in 'Biology of Dinosaurs.' It was a class designed for athletes to pass...Duke taught me how to manage my time, it taught me how to party.”

Ko drifted away from his typical comedic persona and encouraged viewers to work hard after college and to find something they can work toward. He cited a personal example of running multiple marathons after college.

Jaroh shifted the conversation to social media — and specifically TikTok.

“Half the time on TikTok, I’m like, ‘I want to end my life,’” Ko said. “The other half, I’m like, ‘I love people. People are so creative.’”

Ko started his internet career on Vine. He said the comedy on Vine was different from the type of content he posts on YouTube and TikTok.

“When you try to make a sketch with a narrative, people are like, ‘This is weird. You’re too old for this,” Ko said.

Now, Ko said he thinks the possibilities for making content are endless. He started out with vlogging but found his niche through commentary videos.

Many viewers referenced some of Ko’s most popular videos in the chat. Someone named Anya commented “Sugar what bro?” as a reference to Ko’s 2018 video with Noel Miller called “Who took the L?? -- Mark Mcgrath vs. Kid.”

“If you had to choose: celery or rose?” a user named Caitlin said. They were referencing Ko’s 2018 video with Miller called “THAT’S CRINGE: you.”

Ko has been collaborating with Miller for years — most notably in the duo’s “THAT’S CRINGE” series and the Tiny Meat Gang podcast. During the event, Ko said his least favorite thing about Miller is how he’s frequently late.

Since Ko has been growing his hair out, he said some of his viewers have recently described his appearance as “gross.” He then comedically described how some audience members act disgusted by his long hair.

“It’s mean, but it’s also their visceral reaction to seeing me on screen,” Ko said. “Then, I gotta probably change something.”

Toward the end of the event, Jaroh asked Ko how people can gain and lose his trust.

“What the f---? Where’d that come from?” Ko said. “We’re nearing the end, and it’s like ‘Alright, we’ll bring out the big guns.’ What is this, my therapist asking this question?”

To close the Q&A, Jaroh asked Ko about his future goals.

“Yeah man,” Ko said. “I wanna just conquer the world.”

