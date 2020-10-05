On Oct. 3, the NFL’s TikTok posted a video of Trace McSorley, a former Penn State quarterback, pretending to answer a phone call from his boss.

In the video, McSorley tries to prove to his boss that he should be the most famous quarterback on TikTok. He shows some of his TikTok highlights to prove his point.

The post has since received over 2 million views.

Ultimately, it has left people wondering — what other Penn Staters would thrive on TikTok?

James Franklin

Based on the Penn State football coach’s Twitter feed consisting mainly of quoted tweets about Penn State, Franklin would carry over his Penn State pride on TikTok.

Franklin would be the type of TikToker to show off his players, using cool transitions and whatever popular audio is trending to go along with it. He would also always give fans more content to look forward to by increasing the energy percentage of his TikToks each day until he gets to 100.

Gary Cattell aka the Willard Preacher

The Willard Preacher would definitely be the type of TikToker who would just post a video of his face staring at the camera with a popular audio or a sad song.

He would have a large paragraph covering his video about whatever he’d like to preach that day, using the disco lights trend to help get his point across.

Eric J. Barron

Penn State’s president would be running “college TikTok,” obviously posting and showing off each different area of Penn State’s huge campus to the song “Campus” by Vampire Weekend.

Barron would make sure his students don’t lose the Penn State spirit while everything is closed down by also posting POVs from different events last year, like the White Out, tailgates and parents weekend.

Ali Krieger

Ali Krieger, as a World Cup champion, would be the queen of the fitness side of TikTok.

Krieger would regularly post workout ideas — some would be specific to soccer and others would be more general. She would constantly hype up her followers with inspirational quotes. Also, she would participate in the “What I Eat In A Day” trend regularly.

Sean Clifford

Penn State fans would want to see their quarterback attempting all the latest dance trends on TikTok. Clifford dancing to “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA or “May I” by Flo Milli on the “For You” page would really be sure to go viral.

RELATED

+9 What prominent Penn State people look like as anime characters A new Snapchat filter has gone viral. It allows users to turn themselves or others into anime characters.