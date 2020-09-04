The Penn State Thespian Society will not take the stage this fall.

Instead, actors will be turning on their computers and logging on to Zoom to showcase their talents as the group plans to perform “The Sound of Music” virtually.

Typically, Thespians performs one full-length musical each semester, according to the club’s website.

The show selection process began in the spring as usual, but some changes had to be made later on to accommodate the restrictions posed by the spread of the coronavirus, according to Natalie Ondrey, the president of Thespians.

“We originally chose a different show for the fall, but when we realized that we wouldn't be able to do the in-person show we had planned for, we went through an expedited show selection process in the summer,” Ondrey (senior-secondary English education and integrative arts) said via email.

Brian Krall (junior-biology), the producer of “The Sound of Music,” said the musical lended itself to an online production with pre-recorded instrumental tracks, which allows for a “smooth” transition to Zoom.

“For me, I was excited about ‘The Sound of Music’ because it's a popular, feel-good show with great music — and it's always been a personal favorite,” Ondrey said.

According to a synopsis of “The Sound of Music,” the production is set in late-1930s Austria and follows Maria Rainer, an aspiring nun who is hired as a governess by widower Captain Georg von Trapp.

Maria brings love and music into the lives of the Captain and his seven children, but later must navigate trouble posed by Nazi Germany.

All auditions and callbacks are planned to be held over Zoom, consisting of monologue and an a cappella performance of a song in the style of the show, according to the club’s Facebook page. Rehearsals, like every other aspect of the show, will be organized virtually as well.

While there will be a learning curve for the actors as they learn to perform through a computer screen, virtual rehearsals will allow them to familiarize themselves with the technology in order to optimize preparation for the final performances.

“It is definitely a challenge to learn vocals, as it is difficult to sync up audio over video chat, but we are utilizing a program called RMS Coach that will make vocal rehearsals easier for the cast to do on their own so we can be sure they're extra prepared,” Kelly McGarrey, the show’s director, said via email.

McGarrey (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said the group has “some setbacks” to rehearsal, though they continue to persevere.

“I have the utmost faith in my rehearsal staff to run these rehearsals to the best of our ability so we will be fully prepared for the performance,” McGarrey said.

Moreover, the visual aesthetic of the show will be quite different in its virtual format, according to Ondrey, but the production team is committed to organizing a high-quality and smooth-running show.

“We'll still have great music and that classic golden age sound, but the screen will probably look like the theme song from ‘The Brady Bunch,’” Ondrey said. “Still, you can expect all of the other elements of live theatre, like costumes, makeup, lighting and more.”

Additionally, the production staff plans to utilize both live and pre-recorded elements, which will ensure the show runs as seamlessly as possible.

“If you've seen any videos of Zoom choirs, you know that trying to synchronize 30 people singing live on a video call is next to impossible,” Ondrey said.

While settling for a virtual show may seem like a let-down to many club members, it actually presents a number of advantages.

According to technical director Grace Southern, there is generally no “outline or examples of how to do a show online.”

She said this allows the production staff to experiment and be creativite.

“While this may seem daunting to some people, I saw it as the opportunity to think outside of the box,” Southern (senior-integrated arts) said via email.

While Ondrey said she is disappointed to not have a performance in Schwab Auditorium, she believes a virtual show will be more accessible to a wider audience.

“Friends, family, community members and alumni will be able to tune in and support Thespians from anywhere in the world,” Ondrey said.

“The Sound of Music” is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 8-10. The Penn State Thespian Society will continue to update information regarding the production through its website and social media.

