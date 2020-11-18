At first glance, art and sports may be considered different areas of expertise enjoyed by different types of people.

However, this is not the case for Teddy Perelli — a former member of the Penn State men’s swimming and diving who uses art as an emotional outlet.

While a member of the swim team, Perelli (junior-architectural engineering) created a page on Instagram — @teddy_perelli_art — dedicated to showing the public his artwork.

Perelli said art was something that instilled a passion in him as a child, and continued to follow him throughout his life.

“With me and art, it was something that I sort of gained at a very young age, so I was doodling a lot as a kid in notebooks. Thank goodness my parents noticed that in me, because they started giving me art summer camps and extra art classes,” Perelli said. “Then having that basis gave me the passion to continue doing it throughout elementary, middle and high school.”

While art is just a hobby for some, others, including Perelli, use art as a way to express their emotions.

“It gave me an outlet for my creativity, and it gave me an outlet for expressing my emotion. I think that has carried throughout my life,” Perelli said. “I can’t imagine my life without it.”

Similar to art, swimming was another hobby that followed Perelli through his younger years, and eventually led to him committing to the Penn State team in 2017.

“Swimming for me was something I started very young, like I did with art,” Perelli said. “For me, swimming stuck — being in the water was something I enjoyed.”

While Perelli quit the swim team this past fall, he still plans on going to the pools once they open, and will continue to pursue swimming as a side hobby on his way to a career in architectural engineering.

“I still love swimming to this day. I know I left the Penn State swim team, but that was more so a career choice than it was a lack of love for the sport,” Perelli said. “I just needed to have more time to pursue my career rather than just pursuing sports.”

Perelli’s friend and former teammate Michael Daly praised his character and dedication to his passions.

“As a teammate, Teddy was great. One thing that he always had was max effort,” Daly (junior-biochemistry) said. “It could be his best day or his worst day, but something I do not think anyone on the team doubted was that he was putting his best effort in.”

Not only are Perelli and Daly friends, they are also roommates, which has allowed Daly to see many of the outcomes of Perelli’s works.

“As someone who knows very little about art, I pretty much just have the privilege of seeing whatever he makes, because whenever he makes something super cool he comes out and shows us,” Daly said. “I think I have one of his pieces in my room.”

Daly also explained the importance of having ways to express emotion in order to cope with the different struggles of being both a college student and going through everyday life.

To Daly, it is important for both athletes and non-athletes to have outlets.

“It is cool to see him have that past time, because I know that it helps him a lot mentally, to escape and destress. I think that everyone needs that,” Daly said. “Whether you are on a team or not, it is just the pressures of college that can build up. He kind of just gets in his zone and can destress [through art].”

Not only have Perelli’s peers noticed his talent, but his former coaches have as well.

Swimming and diving head coach Tim Murphy expressed his admiration for Perelli, in and out of the pool.

“He was very dependable and trustworthy [as a teammate]. We also got a taste of his art here and there, which we all found really neat. He is very good,” Murphy said. “It is understandable as to why he should and why he wants to follow that passion.”

While Perelli had talent as a swimmer and teammate, even Murphy saw his future success lied in both his art and his academic career.

And despite no longer being on the team, his teammates and coaches believe Perelli showed it is possible not only to have passions across different disciplines, but it is important to do what you love in order to achieve personal happiness.

“He would share his art with his teammates. Then, every once in a while, we would get a glimpse of what he was sharing. Initially, it was just sort of realizing how good he was, and then we would talk to him about it,” Murphy said. “We became that much more familiar with the fact that Teddy really has a gift.”