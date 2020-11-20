The Center for the Performing Arts virtually hosted Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra to bring a bit of New Orleans flair to the Penn State community on Nov. 20.

The group performed selections from the album “Jazz Party."

The free event was livestreamed on Facebook from New Orleans at 8 p.m.

The concert was the closing performance of CPA’s 2020 “Up Close and Virtual" series, according to George Trudeau, the Center for the Performing Arts director.

“We're gonna bring that Uptown Funk, Crescent City style!” Marsalis said via email.

Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra kicked off the concert with a cover of “I’m Walkin.’”

“Y’all can make some noise. You don’t need to keep it to yourselves,” Marsalis said during the concert.

Musicians playing the bass, drums and piano all wore masks for the duration of the concert. Those playing brass instruments were socially distanced from each other.

“Snazzy suit, Delfeayo!” user “John Mark Rafacz” said.

“The Almighty RBG” followed as a tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Audience members were able to select a user and participate in Facebook’s live chat feature during the concert.

“Really needed this! Missing music and RBG!!!” user “Gina Whitehill-Baziuk” said.

Trudeau said the event was open to anyone in the Penn State community.

“It [had] that feeling of being in an audience in Eisenhower Auditorium. You just can’t replicate that feeling of being with your community and having that communal experience with the artist,” Trudeau said. "There’s nothing that beats it."

The band continued playing with a song called “Blues for Breonna T.”

Initially scheduled to play on Halloween, Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra lost power due to Hurricane Zeta hitting the New Orleans and were unable to play.

“It has been particularly challenging for the university community and everyone involved to manage the educational environment and student life environment in a way that keeps everybody safe and makes progress for our students to advance towards their degrees,” Trudeau said. “I think this [was] a great, cathartic moment where we [could] just be like ‘Yay, we made it to Thanksgiving week.’”

Since this was not the first livestream Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra participated in, Marsalis said not having a live audience wasn't an entirely new feeling they had to deal with.

“Well, as a jazz musician — even before the pandemic — you never knew what the deal might be. Now, it takes some getting used to, because we feed off of the crowd energy so much,” Marsalis said via email. “We feel our job is to heal folks through the music as much as possible, so it's tough now for sure.”

Near the end of the performance, Marsalis introduced the song “Electoral College Blues,” which referenced the 2016 presidential election. Marsalis said the song was written before the 2020 presidential election.

Trudeau said these live-streamed performances act as a “two-way street” benefitting both the virtual audience and the bands themselves.

“I think people feel that energy — that the artists themselves are so excited to be together and making music for a community like ours,” Trudeau said. “One of our goals this year, with the pandemic, is we wanted to continue to support the artists that we were planning to present this season.”

Marsalis said the group stays motivated by remembering the “reality that many of our ancestors faced much more challenging times… than we’re facing in the past few months.”

“They were able to maintain a certain positive outlook through their spirituality,” Marsalis said via email. “Accepting that we ultimately are not in control puts things into the proper perspective.”

Trudeau said he was “grateful”for how the community has responded to virtual events.

“It continues to grow – the number of people connecting in to our virtual events,” Trudeau said. “We are very grateful to our sponsors, our student fee board, and to our members and contributors that are helping make this possible.”

