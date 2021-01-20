Winter is here, and so are the latest fashion trends. Typically, winter brings a mixture of coats, layers and statement pieces that Penn State students can be found wearing around State College.

Some students said puffer jackets are one of their favorite winter trends.

Corey Steinruck has been pairing his puffer jacket with baggy jeans — which he said is another popular trend this season.

“Puffer coats and baggy jeans are the go to essential outfit that you should have in your closet,” Steinruck (senior-accounting and entrepreneurship) said. “The North Face retro puffer is like the number one jacket this winter season.”

Moving away from the once popular skinny jean style, Steinruck said looser fit jeans are becoming more popular, especially “bootcut jeans and flare jeans.”

Lila DiPaolo also said different styles of jeans have changed since last season.

“People are starting to wear baggier jeans,” DiPaolo (freshman-advertising) said. “I've started wearing puffer jackets with baggier pants. I also love tiny tops and big pants.”

Steinruck said he only had one coat in his closet last winter, but he now has “like eight and nine.”

With so many different styles of coats, different textures and patterns have created room for countless outfits. Jenna Huegel has enjoyed layering coats this season.

“Trench coats — specifically leather trench coats — have been a big thing this year,” Huegal (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “I think layering is [also] very big this year, [like] different types of layers and then adding the trench coats or the long teddy coats on top of that.”

Allison Holland also frequently layers outfits — specifically with leather.

“Layering the leather coats, that has been everywhere,” Holland said. “I've been really into patterned pants as well.”

Aside from layering leather, the material has also been used as a statement piece in some students' outfits, like Sam Felice.

“I think [leather] looks really clean,” Felice (senior-psychology) said. “It's such a simple statement piece in anyone's closet.”

Moreover, some students have been utilizing statement pieces as a staple in many outfits. DiPaolo says she specifically enjoys using purses as a statement piece.

“I just love thrifting new purses or old purses, and then styling an outfit around a purse,” DiPaolo said.

Steinruck said he finds colorful handbags “interesting.”

“So, not having a normal colored handbag: rather it would be bright pink, bright yellow or bright orange,” Steinruck said.

Bright neon colors seem to be making their way into winter statement pieces. Some students said they began to add bright colors to their outfits.

“I think hot pink and orange are gonna be the next big [thing], because I feel like I don't see a lot of pieces that are those colors,” DiPaolo said. “I've recently found some really cool pieces at thrift stores that are hot pink and orange, and I have gotten compliments on those colors.”

Additionally, Holland has added many brown pieces into her collection this season.

“Brown is like my favorite color that I've been wearing,” Holland said. “Everything like baggy shirts, turtlenecks, literally everything brown has been great. ... I got a pair of brown cargo pants that were really cute.”

Hudson said nudes and earthy tones have been in style as well this season.

Steinruck said “burnt orange and hues of olives and greens” have been in this season too.

“Brown is probably one of the most popular colors I've been seeing,” Felice said. “I feel like I've just been seeing a lot of sets and a lot of people wearing a lot of earthtones, browns and greens.”

With the warmer weather, students like Huegal are expecting more brighter colors but are still following some trends seen this winter.

“I'm expecting bright colors to be very popular,” Huegal said.

Huegal said she thinks puff sleeves are going to continue to be a trend in the spring, but in more colorful variations.

“I think pastels are going to be in, because hopefully in the spring and the summer everything will get better with COVID,” Steinruck said. “I think pastels show a good time and good vibes, so I think that's going to be on trend too.”