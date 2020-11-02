Ariana Grande fans finally received some good news this year, as the singer released her sixth studio album “Positions” Friday.

Grande surprised audiences by announcing the album around a week before its official release.

Following in the footsteps of 2018’s “thank u, next,” “Positions” continues Grande’s progression as an artist with 14 tracks that are more or less reminiscent of her past work.

As she often does, Grande impresses with outstanding vocals and catchy beats.

However, the 27-year-old singer gives her new album a distinct theme in that she explicitly delves into her sexuality more than ever before.

In songs like “34+35” and “nasty,” Grande makes it clear that she was inspired by intimacy and likely her current relationship with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The best tracks from the album include “pov,” “just like magic” and the duet with Doja Cat “motive.”

“motive” is a fun song with a great beat, while “just like magic” is a carefree anthem that is bound to get stuck in your head. Grande delivers her best vocal performance on the album in “pov.”

In addition to Doja Cat, the album’s other featured artists include The Weeknd on “off the table” and Ty Dolla $ign on “safety net.”

The three features are a nice addition to an album containing mostly solo tracks, but Grande’s talent remains the center of attention.

Grande regularly features excellent backing tracks in her songs, and those on “Positions” are no exception.

Additionally, the album’s lead single “Positions” is a bop. It’s no wonder Grande chose the song, because its energy is unmatched when compared to the rest of the album, which unfortunately does not quite reach the same height.

With the exception of “Positions,” most of the album’s songs follow a slower, more laid-back vibe in place of Grande’s habitual array of upbeat pop tunes.

As a result, the album lacks an injection of life and a truly memorable song.

Many tracks are of an R&B style, though the album’s intro, “shut up,” brings a refreshing orchestral sound to the album.

All things considered, Grande has set a colossal standard for herself. Previous albums “Dangerous Woman” (2016) and “Sweetener” (2018) remain her most brilliant works to date, and are almost impossible to outshine.

Grande’s latest album “Positions” delivers more of the same quality music, but it’s not better than its predecessors. It’s certainly a great listen, but just don’t expect to be blown away.