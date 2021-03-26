Spring will be in full swing this weekend, with rain and wind scattered across the next three days.

The weather will be warm, with highs above 50 degrees for the entire weekend. If you can find a break in the drizzle and gusts, a peaceful walk could help make the most of the warm temperatures.

While there is little going on in terms of events, Penn State is offering several online exhibits to help you get through the wet weather.

Weekend weather forecast: March 26-28

The weather this weekend caps off an already cloudy and rainy week with more clouds and rain.

Here is the weather forecast as of Thursday night for Friday through Sunday, via Accuweather.

Friday

Friday will have a high of 64 degrees and a low of 45. Light rain is expected in the morning, with clouds and sun following into the afternoon.

Caution is advised from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as wind gusts are expected to reach a high of 59 mph throughout the day.

Saturday

Saturday provides a rest from the winds and rains of Friday — they will be much milder at 5 mph, and the weather will remain cloudy for the day.

There will be a high of 66 degrees and low of 49.

Expect a small thunderstorm in the late evening.

Sunday

The rains of Saturday night continue into Sunday afternoon before stopping in the evening.

Sunday brings back the cooler weather, with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 34.

The day will be mostly rainy, and you may want to factor the 18 mph wind gusts into your outdoor activities.

Friday, March 26

Plan to stay indoors during Friday’s high-speed winds.

Wait out the storm by watching a movie, reading a book or engaging with Penn State’s free online exhibits.

Palmer’s “African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collecting”

The Palmer Museum of Art is currently offering several digital exhibits, which are free for everyone.

The “African Brilliance” exhibit is a digital catalog of African Works collected by retired U.S. Ambassador Allen C. Davis. The exhibit offers high quality 360-degree photographs of the artworks, as well as contextual videos.

After observing the exhibit, viewers can then check out the “African Brilliance” virtual tour, which is an interactive journey for students and families. It includes images and videos for guided viewing and art activity suggestions.

Saturday, March 27

After Friday’s intense weather, State College will have a break Saturday.

With no big events happening and warm, mild weather, this is the ideal day to go outside. Take a walk for some fresh air or have a picnic and catch up with friends.

Sunday, March 28

Sunday brings light rains and wind, making it another day to stay indoors. However, winds will be light enough to make walking with an umbrella possible.

The HUB-Robeson Galleries will host several in-person exhibits throughout the spring semester, giving you the chance to experience something new while staying dry.

“When the Bough Breaks” Exhibit

“When the Bough Breaks” is an in-person exhibition at the HUB.

It features poetry and artwork from nine different contributors on the subject of climate change.

The central theme of the exhibit is how trees contrast with climate change and human nature.

“Human Expectations” Exhibit

For those who don’t want to go outside, the HUB Galleries is also offering the “Human Expectations” exhibit as an online experience.

The exhibit is a collection of sculptures from five artists on the abstract subject of living.

During the online experience, viewers can observe the videos of the sculptures.