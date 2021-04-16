It’s the middle of Pride Month at Penn State, and there are plenty of events happening in State College this weekend to celebrate.

Whether you’re celebrating pride by going out or taking the time to relax at home, here are some upcoming activities.

Weekend weather forecast: April 16-18

A contrast to last week’s relatively warmer weather, this weekend will be a consistent brisk and rainy set of days. Here is the weather forecast as of Thursday night for the upcoming forecast, via AccuWeather.

Friday

Friday will stay consistently chilly, with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 41. Expect a bit of rain and a bit of wind, with projected 16 mph gusts on the way.

Saturday

Saturday will be a bit warmer, going up to a projected high of 54 degrees with a low of 41. If you’re planning on spending anytime outside, this will be the day to do so, with a chance of precipitation at a low 25%.

Sunday

While Sunday will climb to a high of 58 degrees with a low of 40, this will be another rainy day with a 55% chance of precipitation.

Friday, April 16

"theLASTree" by Laurencio Carlos Ruiz

Penn State Altoona will stream free, prerecorded performances of “theLASTree” — a “visual spectacle” featuring “puppets, music, songs and movement about nature and the consequences of deforestation, pollution and plastic waste.”

The event will be streamed throughout the whole weekend.

Registration is required and can be found here.

“Day of Art”

The Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will showcase artwork by students all day via social media.

Students who wish to submit any artwork can do so here.

Saturday, April 17

“Out of the Closet Clothing Transit”

The Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will once again feature the “Clothing Transit,” where students can “learn about this amazing resource for transgender and nonbinary students and pick some clothes out for themselves.”

The transit will be open from 12-3 p.m. at HUB L011.

“Trans Positive Swim”

Campus Recreation is helping celebrate Pride Month by offering “Trans-Positive swim sessions” at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

According to Student Affairs, “this is an inclusive swim time for trans, gender non-conforming and nonbinary students as well as trans allies.”

Swimmers don’t have to worry about the weather. This event will be held at the McCoy Natatorium Indoor Pool.

Any interested swimmers can register here.

Sunday, April 18

While there aren’t any new events today, you can still watch a performance of “theLASTree” if you missed it.

Otherwise, students can spend the day avoiding the rain by watching a movie or catching up on schoolwork.

