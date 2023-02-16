Penn State alumna Michele Rojas Rivera and her family opened their family art show “Art Among Family” on Jan. 15 at the Foxdale Village Art Gallery.

Rojas Rivera graduated from Penn State with a fine arts degree and has been teaching art and running exhibits for over 20 years now.

The exhibit showcases the family’s love for creating art through “eclectic” pieces using watercolors, stained glass, acrylics and collages, according to Rojas Rivera.

“It means the world to me to get to share with our family the experience of having a professional show,” Rojas Rivera said.

When creating pieces for the show, Rojas Rivera told her family members there were no restrictions or guidelines to stay within. The theme was left as: “Put yourself out there.”

Rojas Rivera said she has experimented with different media over the years. She said her original favorite medium was clay, but she migrated to watercolors after completing her first watercolor piece titled “Piety.”

Rojas Rivera said something just “clicked” in her head with the watercolors after creating “Piety,” which she said is her favorite in the show.

“Art Among Family” is the first show the whole Rivera family has done together after several smaller exhibits over the past years.

Rojas Rivera was joined by her husband, Daniel Rivera, and their daughters Danielle Zoe Rivera and Sara Eve Rivera.

Danielle Zoe and Sara Eve also graduated from Penn State, while Daniel is a former employee of the university.

They are also joined in the exhibition by Michele’s sister Vicky Rojas and Michele’s nephew Guillermo “Willy” Zayas IV.

Michele said she always encourages her family and others to express their inner artists.

“If you’re around me, I get you making art,” she said.

Daniel, who specializes in stained glass, said Michele is “always there to help anybody and everybody.”

Daniel is an electrician by trade, but he said he was inspired by his wife and father-in-law many years ago to begin working with stained glass.

He said he loves doing what no one has done before and being able to make something new.

“I don’t see myself as an artist, but I see myself as creating something,” Daniel said. “Michele inspired me the most. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be doing stained glass.”

Daniel said he’s excited to work with his family on an exhibit because he enjoys being together and showcasing their art together.

“It’s really awesome that my mom taught us art is for everyone because it really just shows how a family is not just one kind of person,” Sara Eve said. “It’s very diverse.”

Sara Eve said she has been an artist from a young age, and she now owns a tattoo shop in Pittsburgh.

She said her work as a tattoo artist influenced much of her artwork and inspired her to open her tattoo shop. She said she loved “the feeling of literally becoming the art” when she gets tattooed.

Sara Eve also said she enjoys being able to see all of her family members’ differing styles and personalities through their parts of the exhibit.

“Celebrating all our differences and putting them together into an art exhibit is such an exciting concept for me,” Sara Eve said.

The “Art Among Family” exhibit will close on April 13 before the Rivera family takes their show on the road to Pittsburgh.

Sara Eve said she’s excited to showcase an exhibit with her family at a time when it’s hard to be together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she has been inspired by her mom, who “deeply believes everyone is an artist.”

“I think it is really encouraging to see that being an artist looks like so many different things … It looks like being a professor, it looks like running a nonprofit art center,” Sara Eve said. “It looks like being an electrician. Anybody can do art, create art and show art or just create for themselves. It really is for everybody.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State Fashion Society looks forward to upcoming student-run fashion shows There are plenty of places across State College where students and residents can keep up wit…