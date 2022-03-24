Art After Hours: Penn State Creates celebrated students’ creativity through a diverse selection of mediums Thursday evening at Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art.

Art After Hours is a series of evening events and exhibitions by the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture to help visitors connect with art in different ways. Hosted at the Palmer Museum of Art, the series is free and serves Penn State students and the State College community.

Located on Palmer’s second floor, the pop-up exhibition welcomed spectators with two contrasting halves of a monarch butterfly drawn on two separate canvases. Titled “Climate Metamorphosis,” each half of the piece represented a different notion that the artist, Jessica Myschisin, had about the species.

Myschisin, a graduate student in the College of Agricultural Sciences, said while the vibrant left half portrayed people’s “admiration for the species,” the dull right half focused on the monarch butterflies' deaths in recent years due to environmental impact.

“I specifically want to look at how climate change impacts the monarch butterfly species,” Myschisin said. “I’m inspired by my interest in environmental science and the impact that climate change has on various species.”

When painting, Myschisin’s goal for her creation was to have a “strong science communication impact” on the general audience that doesn’t necessarily follow science topics.

A few steps away from “Climate Metamorphosis” was an untitled photograph of a woman sitting on a dumpster directed and taken by Emma Kappel. Kappel (junior-professional photography and art history) spent 10 hours on this project, perfecting little details like the cigarette to the overall “grungy” composition of the photo.

“I really like putting together and styling my own shoots. [There’s] not too deep of a meaning, but you know, sometimes it’s OK,” Kappel said.

The photo caught the attention of multiple spectators and was Emily Baker’s favorite piece at the exhibition. Baker (senior-biochemistry) said it caught her eye because she could tell the artist put a lot of effort into making the perfect image.

“She angled the trash... and she had the woman sitting in a very specific angle so it could elongate the photo,” Baker said. “I really like when people do that. It wasn’t haphazard.”

Another popular creation at the showcase that attracted crowds from time to time was “Midnight Exchange of No Particular Kind” by Madisyn Simington.

Simington (senior-visual art studies) bound a book featuring poems she wrote after her mother died. Each poem, written from journal entries and typed out on a typewriter, coordinated with a black Polaroid picture of a room in her old house.

Simington emphasized “the sense of immediacy” in her work by matching up materials produced by the typewriter and the Polaroid camera. After her mother’s death, Simington moved out of her old house, but she said she was “mentally still there.”

“I like the immediacy of it because you want to do that right now,” Simington said. "When you’re upset, you don’t have patience with those things, and you want to do them right now."

Katharine Getz said she “really liked” Simington’s work, deeming it “a very meaningful piece.”

“It’s obviously so painful, and it hurts a lot to take the grief and turn it into art. It’s really powerful,” Getz (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the exhibition welcomed the students of ARTH 112-Renaissance to Modern Art. Accompanied by her class, Paige Balliet said the “big spirally tunnel” piece caught her eye.

“When I first looked at it, it was something I couldn’t quite recognize. I stared at it, and I had my own interpretation of what it is, whereas the other ones I know exactly what I was looking at,” Balliet (freshman-public relations) said as she glanced at “Summer Textile.”

Created by Megan Gottfried, the fiber painting condones constructed sexism and how historical values diminished female artists. An M.F.A in Art candidate, Gottfried said she's experienced in textile and the history of sewing, fiber and fabric.

“A lot of craft and fiber art was deemed not high on the hierarchy compared to oil painting or [others],” Gottfried said. “Essentially, a lot of artists like Anni Albers were told they couldn’t be painters, or they couldn’t do metal casting. So, a lot of women took fiber class."

The abstract of the creation stood out for Balliet.

“I like how you can interpret it in different ways,” Balliet said. “Someone can look at it and think it’s something completely different than what it is.”

