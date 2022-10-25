The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host "Winter Jam 2023" on Friday, February 24.

Guess what?! Winter Jam 2023 will be coming to the #JordanCenter on Friday, February 24! Will we see you there?! Get ready for We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Anne Wilson & more for only $15 at the door! For more information visit https://t.co/0wSP8bsTu2! pic.twitter.com/YpOfw3VgOZ — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) October 24, 2022

The performance headliners will feature contemporary Christian music band We the Kingdom and singer Jeremy Camp, according to the release.

Other artists at the event will include Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Dove Award-winning new artist of the year Anne Wilson, according to the release.

This nationwide tour is hosted by World Vision, according to the Winter Jam website, and is one of the largest Christian music tours in the country.

Admission is $15 for all attendees at the door with more details to come.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE