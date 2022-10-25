THON 2022, sunrise on final day

The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that it will host "Winter Jam 2023" on Friday, February 24.

The performance headliners will feature contemporary Christian music band We the Kingdom and singer Jeremy Camp, according to the release.

Other artists at the event will include Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Dove Award-winning new artist of the year Anne Wilson, according to the release.

This nationwide tour is hosted by World Vision, according to the Winter Jam website, and is one of the largest Christian music tours in the country.

Admission is $15 for all attendees at the door with more details to come.

