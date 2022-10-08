The Lion Ambassadors hosted its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday for a night of festive, spooky activities for all.

Lines wrapped around the Hintz Alumni Garden in wait for the haunted house, which was set up inside the University House, as screams poured from inside.

Inside, the building was decorated with spider webs, faux severed limbs and Lion Ambassadors dressed in their scariest costumes, wandering around and popping out of corners to scare attendees.

Eerie lighting flooded the rooms as participants walked through, with the final part of the haunted house sporting strobe lights.

“It was worth the line,” Ashanti Cato said. “They were some good actors and I think they did a really good job.”

Cato (graduate-school counseling) said she appreciated the haunted house room with the strobe lights.

“In the room with strobe lights, there was somebody wearing a black suit and he looked like he was walking toward you more,” Cato said.

Outside of the haunted house, there were numerous other activities for attendees to enjoy, including performances from Penn State student organizations like all-male a capella group The Statesmen and Penn State's official Irish Dance Team.

In the Halloween-decorated Hintz Alumni Garden, attendees had the opportunity to play field games such as cornhole or candy corn bowling. Attendees could also make souvenirs to take a piece of the night home with them at a mini pumpkin painting table.

Layan Ismail said she and her friends also enjoyed watching the performances, but felt underwhelmed by the zombie maze that was offered.

Refreshments offered at Haunted Valley included popcorn and hot chocolate.

Another fan-favorite event were the guided ghost tours around campus during which the Lion Ambassador tour guide would tell fictional spooky stories centered around George Atherton.

“The story was that his name was George Atherton and he got into a car accident while listening to music with his family when suddenly everything went black," Ismail (freshman-criminology and sociology) said. "He woke up and couldn’t find his family so [the tour participants] were looking for them,”

Lion Ambassador executive vice president Matthew McHugh said he started planning the event when he was placed into his position back in May.

“We started having discussions in June trying to get funds and secure plans, but really the heavy lifting comes when we start the school year,” McHugh (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “Every week, the group of people that put on this event meet to run through logistics…working on the tour scripts and making sure we have food for the event.”

McHugh said he was more than pleased with how the event turned out this year.

“This is better than I could have believed,” McHugh said. “I love this organization and being able to see everyone else come here, enjoy the event, have fun, get food, enjoy themselves and just even hearing people walking by say ‘that was awesome.' It’s worth all the sleepless nights.”

