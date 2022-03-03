Animals leave ‘paw-sitive’ impact on Penn State students’ mental health

Struggling with a diagnosis for major depressive disorder at 17 years old, Penn State student Alexa Walter said she sought various treatment options — ranging from intensive therapy to medication — to help with her condition, but nothing seemed to improve her depression, and she continued experiencing relapses.

One day when her family went on vacation, Walter (senior-animal science production and business) said she came to the realization that she wasn’t as sad when spending time with a dog.

Calling her parents up “out of the blue,” Walter said she posed her idea of getting an emotional support dog to help with her depression — and after some consideration, her mother agreed to the proposal.

Finding a two-year-old pit bull terrier listed on Craigslist, she drove to pick up her new companion from a truck stop in West Virginia, and she said “it was like my world got flipped.”

“Ever since he’s been here, he just makes me so happy to just be around him,” Walter said. “And on those days where I feel like I can’t get out of bed, or I feel like I’m just too tired to do anything, [I know] I have to get out of bed because he needs me, and there’s not a thing in the world I wouldn’t do for this dog.”

Walter said she formed a quick bond with her new four-legged friend and found solace from his presence — just like many other college students do through their relationships with household companions.

Since he looked like a cinnamon roll, Walter sought inspiration for her pet’s name from a Google search of popular desserts, and she ended up finding inspiration from the word “Danish,” which led her to name her pit bull terrier “Danny.”

Walter said being a pet owner led her to “gain a sense of independence and responsibility” because Danny helped motivate her by just being there.

“Even if I don’t want to do it for myself, I still have to do it for him,” Walter said. “He provides me comfort by just existing.”

As a transfer student, Walter said Danny’s been well-received at both her previous and current university by students and community members alike.

Walter said Danny’s presence on campus “just drew people in,” and she said visitors would come by just to see Danny because they saw him around campus.

“He’s very much my friendship-maker here,” Walter said. “They come to see him, and then they become friends with me.”

Walter said there was a short period of time when she couldn’t have her dog on campus, which was after she became dependent on Danny after seeing him every day.

“He was my best friend,” Walter said. “I was very much in shambles without him.”

After experiencing a short separation from Danny, Walter said she can “guarantee that it is incredibly difficult” for some students to leave their pets when transitioning to college life.

“It’s a new environment, it’s new people, and you don’t have that kind of buffer,” Walter said.

Walter said Danny acts as a “buffer” during social situations because people will approach her to ask if they can pet the cute dog and then begin a conversation with her.

“If I don’t have a cute dog, it’s just me,” Walter said. “And I have a terrible time making friends.”

Although having an ESA helped Walter, she said she wouldn’t “right off the bat” recommend other college students get an animal companion due to the heavy care and responsibility needed as a pet owner.

Walter said college students can’t just go out all day on a Saturday or during State Patty’s Weekend because they would need to go home, take care of their animal and ensure their well-being.

“There’s a lot of things in the normal college experience that you really can’t do with an animal unless you make sure that your priority is finding someone to take care of your animal,” Walter said. “I will go wherever and do whatever, but I have to do it around my dog. I plan everything around Danny — when he needs fed, when he goes out.”

Walter said being a pet owner in college also taught her to differentiate who she trusts in general and who she trusts to help take care of her pet.

“I have so many friends that I trust [and] love,” Walter said. “But I don’t trust them to take care of my dog if something happens.”

Although she got Danny during the summer after her freshman year of college, Walter said she had another type of pet during her freshman experience — a pet rat that she trained to walk on a harness.

She said many people living in her dorm inaccurately pictured “a sewer rat” when learning about her animal companion.

However, she said they were instead met with “this little dude [who] jumps up on your shoulders and hands, spins around and will do anything for a yogurt raisin.”

So, Walter said she’s had a unique college experience in that she’s always been responsible for an animal.

“I always have an animal with me,” Walter said. “People see me somewhere, and they’re like, ‘Your dog is close by. I know you don’t go places without your dog.’”

Jaime Yaukey, the president of Penn State’s Project PAWS and a friend of Walter’s, said she enjoys spending time with Walter’s pit bull terrier, who she described as being “the sweetest thing ever.”

“Even last night, I was stressed from a test, and I asked [Walter] if I could come over and pet her dog,” Yaukey (junior-animal science in business) said. “It was so fun watching him run around and be funny.”

Yaukey said one of her friends has a cat she brought up with her that she sends pictures of “all the time,” which brings a smile to her face.

Beyond eliciting laughter and happiness, Yaukey said spending time with animals lowers stress hormones and blood pressure levels.

According to a study released by the Mars Corporation’s WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, interacting with animals on a regular basis causes decreased levels of the cortisol stress-related hormone.

“That’s why we like having Project PAWS,” Yaukey said, “because it gives people the chance to be around animals — and if they had a stressful day, they still can come to see dogs.”

Yaukey said her own involvement in the organization has “given [her] something to look forward to” throughout the day.

“Whenever I know it’s gonna be a long day, and I have to [finish] some classes, I [think], ‘Hey, I’m able to go to the animal shelter tonight, and I’ll get to hang out with cats and dogs,’” Yaukey said.

Yaukey said she has two guinea pigs who live with her in State College because she knew that with school and the stress that comes with it, she would need animals around to give her boosts of happiness and motivation.

“Animals — as long as I have them around, I’ll be happy,” Yaukey said.

Yaukey said she brought guinea pigs up to campus because she knew she’d be able to “always sit with them if [she] needed to and lower her stress a little bit by just getting away” from the demands of college life.

“It is pretty hard whenever you’re used to being at home, and there’s always a pet following you around,” Yaukey said. “Or even just one that you can pet whenever you need to, or one you can just watch [as they] do their own thing.”

When visiting home, Yaukey said she always finds enjoyment watching her cat since “they’re just funny creatures.”

Yaukey said for many students involved with Project PAWS, “they miss their dogs, they miss their cats, and they’re so interested in being able to be around an animal like that again — even if it’s not their own pet.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yaukey said Project PAWS couldn’t volunteer and actively participate at the local animal shelters.

As an animal-centric organization, Yaukey said Project PAWS members struggled mentally early in the pandemic because, “What do you do when you can’t hang out with animals in your animal club?”

When volunteering at the shelters, Yaukey said she enjoys “seeing the members with smiles on their faces from just being around the animals” because it’s a “sweet” scene to encounter.

Since Project PAWS also works to raise money for the local animal shelter, Yaukey said “it’s really cool to be able to go there and see exactly what animals you’re impacting and talk to the shelter staff” who are helping take care of them.

“It’s an experience like no other,” Yaukey said. “Animals, they’re one of the best things that came into this world. So, knowing you can help them and be around them — it’s just truly amazing.”

Yaukey said some apartment complexes don’t allow pets within the facilities.

“Then, how else are you going to get your daily dose of happiness?” Yaukey said. “Your daily dose of serotonin — you need something that’s going to make you happy, and having an animal around is definitely going to do that.”

During her freshman year at college, Yaukey said a girl in her dorm owned a golden retriever as an ESA, and “everyone would always stop by her room because they wanted to pet her dog.”

“Honestly, instead of being her ESA, it kind of became everyone’s ESA,” Yaukey said.

Yaukey said she believes college students need to be around animals during times of high stress, especially during midterm and finals season when people’s nerves are high with added anxiety.

Growing up on a farm, student Alex Kutulakis said via email that she’s always had close relationships with animals — ranging “from horses and donkeys [and] ducks and guinea pigs to just the average dog and cat.”

“I feel in my heart how much I benefit from living with pets,” Kutulakis (sophomore-communications) said.

Spending her first year of college at home due to the pandemic, Kutulakis said she “spent a lot of time alone,” and her “main source of company was [her] pets.”

When transitioning to an apartment in State College last semester, Kutulakis said she “quickly realized that there was a void in [her] life, and it could only be filled with an animal.”

To improve her feelings of loneliness without an animal companion, Kutulakis said she decided to bring one of her cats to live in her apartment with her.

Since living with her cat, Kutulakis said she can “confidently” say that her mental health has been “greatly improving” compared to what it was like last semester without a pet in arm’s reach.

“Not only does having my cat with me make me feel like I always have a piece of home, but she also just provides me with a sense of companionship and makes me feel secure,” Kutulakis said. “Even if I’m having a bad day, I can come home to my cat, and my mood is instantly boosted.”

Kutulakis said her cat’s positive demeanor is contagious and quickly spreads to her when she’s having a rough day.

“She’s a good listener, and she’s always happy, which rubs off on me,” Kutulakis said.

Beyond the emotion-boosting effects of animal ownership, Kutulakis said pet ownership teaches people responsibility, time management and “how to be caring and understanding of your pet and any flaws it may have.”

“Not only can working or living with animals shape one’s college experience, but I truly believe that surrounding yourself with animals can shape you as an overall person,” Kutulakis said.

She said animal lovers can often bond quickly due to their shared love of pets.

“I have personally found that I am always attracted to other animal lovers because there is a certain [mutual] understanding and appreciation of animals and having them in your life,” Kutulakis said.

She said volunteering at animal shelters is an activity that “everyone should do at least once” due to the memories and lessons it teaches.

“While I have a lot of positive things to say about animal shelters, there are some gloomy realities as well,” Kutulakis said. “People don’t realize how animals are treated, abused, taken advantage of and left to die.”

Kutulakis said it’s important for people to see — and understand — the negative effects people can have on the animals because it teaches them compassion and to be mindful of all creatures.

“I strive to promote the ‘adopt, don’t shop’ mentality because there are so many pets that need a home in shelters,” Kutulakis said. “These shelters don’t always have the resources they would like due to a lack of volunteers [and] lack of donations.”

Kutulakis said she believes “supporting a shelter like Centre County PAWS is supporting animal rights” since those organizations save animals from negative situations.

“Adopting a pet means you could be saving an animal’s life — and they might just end up saving yours too,” Kutulakis said.

Hailey Mattice, a member of Penn State’s Small and Exotic Animal Club and owner of three sugar gliders, a Russian tortoise and two cats, said animals hold a prominent role in many students’ college lives and mental health journeys.

“I try to be involved with animals whenever I can,” Mattice (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

Mattice said she’s experienced the impact of living with animals, especially during challenging times.

“Animals have a big impact on students’ mental health,” Mattice said. “They really help bring joy to students and help relieve stress and social anxiety.”

She said many people enjoy interacting with animals — over their human counterparts — because there are less social expectations when connecting with animals, and people can be themselves without fear of judgment or backlash.

“I think some students have such a connection with animals because [with] animals, they feel like they don’t have to change the way they act [to] impress others,” Mattice said. “They can just be themselves around animals, and animals are just so friendly and happy and are able to spread their happiness to students.”

Mattice said the Small and Exotic Animal Club has given her an outlet to be near animals while attending college away from home and her household companions.

When Mattice first moved to Penn State during her freshman year, she said she was stressed and shy, especially when trying to make friends and find her place within the large campus.

“Seeing these animals at meetings — and the way the animals brought together the members — was one of the first experiences that made me feel at home at Penn State,” Mattice said.

Mattice said the Small and Exotic Animal Club coordinates speaking events throughout the year in which selected speakers bring the animals they plan to discuss to Penn State for the discussion.

She said club members — including herself — enjoy learning about the animals in a setting that also allows them to have close, educational interactions with the creatures discussed.

Beyond lectures, Mattice said the Small and Exotic Animal Club also coordinates trips to zoos and wildlife parks to see a different array of animals because “it makes everybody happy to see them.”

Besides her involvement in the club, Mattice also volunteers at Centre Wildlife Care, which is a wildlife rehabilitation center that aids animals and performs educational programs.

“It always makes me feel good to [volunteer], especially when I get to feed the baby squirrels because they’re so adorable,” Mattice said.

Mattice said volunteering at the wildlife rehabilitation center has also been an insightful educational opportunity for her that corresponds to her major and interests.

“I learn a lot while I’m there — about wildlife, how [the animals’] husbandry is and what their diets are — but I also enjoy just spending time with them,” Mattice said.

Being at Centre Wildlife Care just “makes me happy knowing I’m doing something to benefit the wildlife” and make a positive impact on the community, Mattice said.

Mattice said she believes being separated from one’s pets is always challenging, especially when transitioning into a new college lifestyle.

“[College students] are not used to being away from their pets for that long, so it’s stressful for a lot of them,” Mattice said.

Mattice said many pet owners “count on their pets to help them relax” and be a source of comfort after a long day of work or school.

Unlike when talking with other humans — where certain expectations and pressures exist and dictate the conversation’s direction — Mattice said many people can openly share their thoughts and feelings with their pets “without any worries of judgment.”

When separated from one’s household companion — like in a college setting — Mattice said students may “bottle up their emotions because they’re afraid of how their college peers will react to them unloading their emotions in a way that they typically do with their animals.”

Mattice said interacting with one’s pets while at college, even through photos and FaceTime calls, can improve students’ moods and mental health circumstances.

She said her mother periodically sends her videos of her pets eating and attaches a positive, heartfelt comment, like, “Did you eat breakfast? Your pets are eating breakfast.”

Mattice said ESAs and service animals both serve crucial roles in many Penn State students’ lives, especially during the transition to a massive campus environment.

“This is a big campus,” Mattice said. “There’s a lot of things always going on. There’s also a lot of people, and I think these animals definitely help students adjust to a normal college experience.”

Mattice said ESAs can be a “friendship-former” for many people with social anxiety since other students and community members will approach them about their animals and end up starting a conversation.

“It’s great to know there’s an animal there to support you through the stresses of classwork,” Mattice said.

Janel Kolar, who is the volunteer chair for Project PAWS, said she interacts with a lot of new club members who share how much they miss their dogs and cats at home.

“Whenever I chat with them, they’re always so excited to interact with the dogs and the cats here,” Kolar (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

She said finding a new connection with animals at State College can make the “unfamiliar” place more manageable and conquerable.

“Everything changes [at college],” Kolar said. “You can’t see your family, [and] you don’t even live in the same place. And I think a lot of people feel a lot more attached to their pets than they do their siblings or their parents.”

With her own pets older in age, Kolar said the separation from her cats and dogs is especially more challenging because she’s “spending [her] whole year down in State College, away from [her] favorite creatures.”

“Losing pets when you’re away at school is like the worst thing that could happen to somebody,” Kolar said. “It’s really difficult, especially because you can’t be there.”

Kolar said visiting and helping with animals can help some students — especially those acclimated to living with pets — feel more comfortable during their college transition.

“I’m glad to see there’s a greater focus on mental health nowadays because there’s plenty of people that have [gone though] very bad times, especially in college,” Kolar said.

During Kolar’s freshman year at college, she said she had difficulty “finding her place,” so she got involved in as many animal-based clubs as she could.

“Animals are a good way to connect people because I think everybody wants an animal,” Kolar said. “Everybody has a favorite animal. So, it’s an easy way to make friends and make connections.”

Kolar said she became more involved with Centre County PAWS last summer since it was her first summer away from home — and her dog.

Throughout the summer, Kolar said she regularly interacted with a dog named Chacho, whom she walked every day and became “best friends” with throughout the season.

“He was the cuddliest lapdog that would sit on your lap so you could give him bellyrubs,” Kolar said. “There’s just a lot of good dogs in shelters, and most of them are real big love bugs that want so many pets.”

Kolar also worked at Shaver’s Creek, which is a nature center near State College that houses “a bunch of herbs like turtles, frogs and snakes” as well as “raptors like hawks, falcons and owls.”

She said the educational experience at Shaver’s Creek taught her “how to love a new category of animals outside of the [traditional] small companion animals” like dogs and cats.

Beyond her own interest in animals, Kolar said students’ love for animals can especially be viewed on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn in the springtime “when things are defrosting and somebody decides to bring their dog to play fetch.”

She said many students’ attention is diverted upon seeing the dogs roaming around campus, especially when State College community members take their furry friends on walks around campus.

In fact, Kolar said she remembers approaching and stopping a lady with a golden retriever puppy during her first year in State College because she was so struck by the animal when she saw it.

Kolar said many students are lucky if their friends are pet owners in college since they get to interact with the animals frequently — or if they themselves have ownership.

She said her roommate recently got her dog registered as an ESA, which means they will have a dog in their apartment next year.

Even though it's not her ESA, Kolar said she’s excited to spend a lot of time around the dog, especially when stressful times develop.

Kolar said some students take on the responsibility of raising puppies while at college, and although there are challenges to the experience, she said she could see it being a “really rewarding” experience overall.

As someone studying in a pre-veterinary major, Kolar said many students need to consider the costs of animal ownership before taking on the responsibility because “it’s not something to be taken lightly.”

Walter, who’s interacted with an array of students about animal ownership due to her ESA companion Danny, said many college students are not aware of the duties entailed with pet ownership — or are not yet responsible for the job.

She said college students need to be willing to make sacrifices and adjustments for their animal’s well-being, even if it compromises their personal desires or the traditional college experience.

“That’s the way it is when you have an animal, and that’s not a responsibility level that most college students are prepared to have yet, which is completely OK,” Walter said.

However, Walter said students who feel ready to take on the necessary “responsibility level” should consider getting an animal that best meets their needs and desires.

“Take it from me, I felt like a lost cause because therapy and medication and other methods of coping with severe depression weren’t helping, and it turned out I needed a dog,” Walter said.

“I don’t ever see myself going a day without having a dog.”