One of the joys of being a Penn State student is the vast network of alumni the university produces who now reside around the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, it is now far more difficult to make connections with other Penn Staters.

Despite this, two Penn State alumni discovered a way to craft these connections by creating their own podcast.

Class of 2004 alumni Jared Melzer and Ross Weisbrot are the founders and hosts of the Lion Legacy podcast, a show designed to highlight alumni careers and experiences.

Melzer and Weisbrot — who graduated with degrees in kinesiology and finance, respectively — decided to start a podcast in November 2020.

According to the pair, much of the inspiration for the show stemmed from missing the experience of connecting with other alumni due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would meet people in different cities or on airplanes. You see a PSU hat or shirt, and you could easily have a conversation with them,” Melzer said. “So, [the podcast] really stemmed from missing those conversations.”

The first episode of the Lion Legacy podcast was released on Jan. 21. So far, the Lion Legacy podcast has six episodes, each featuring the story of a notable Penn State alum.

Guests have included Doug Bennett, the head athletic trainer for the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as Eric Christian, the lighting director for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“We’ve really enjoyed highlighting the stories of alumni who have done really cool things that we would have otherwise never heard about,” Weisbrot said.

Along with highlighting diverse career paths, Weisbrot said the show also hones in on guests’ experiences at Penn State, both before and after graduation.

“Everybody’s involved in some way, even to this day. They come back [to campus] and meet with professors, students and the alumni association,” Weisbrot said. “It goes to show how much people enjoy keeping that connection with the university.”

Mallory Brooke is a Penn State alumna and the owner of Nor’easter Weather Consulting, a meteorology company she founded. Brooke was featured in the fifth episode of the Lion Legacy podcast.

“[Penn State] has so many graduates that are doing such amazing things,” Brooke said. “It’s great they want to highlight the interesting pathways some graduates are taking.”

To Brooke, the Lion Legacy podcast provides a chance for Penn State alumni to stay connected to the university long after graduation.

“It provides the real Penn State connection — making the community feel smaller and more connected to you, even though it’s so large,” Brooke said. “It’s nice to have that feeling of camaraderie come back.”

In the future, Melzer and Weisbrot said they hope to continue providing listeners with a source of entertainment, education about career paths and stories about Penn State experiences.

“Our goal is to continue to tell unknown stories of alums who are doing impactful things and really contributing to society,” Melzer said.

To Melzer and Weisbrot, there is “no shortage” of stories to be told and alumni to be interviewed.

“There’s a lot of stories out there,” Weisbrot said. “As long as it’s fun, let’s do it for years.”

The Lion Legacy podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.