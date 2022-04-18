After an unexpected day of snow, environmental activists Alexandra Cousteau and Leah Thomas visited the HUB-Robeson Center for a Penn State Student Programming Association-hosted lecture Monday evening to address current environmental issues and society’s role in fixing them ahead of Earth Day on Friday.

Cousteau is a senior adviser at OCEANA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for marine ecosystems.

Thomas is the founder of the Intersectional Environmentalist organization and author of “The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet.”

The lecture, which garnered only a handful of attendees, opened with what young people can do to help better the environment.

For people who want to get involved in sustainability efforts but don't know where to start, Thomas advised to start "empowerment instead of shame — assess what you are already doing."

“The end has not been written. We don’t know what will happen between now and then,” Cousteau said. “We need all of our ingenuity. All of us made this problem, all of us can solve it.”

Cousteau said the younger generations are important assets to environmentalism efforts.

“Young people have real power and hold older generations accountable,” Cousteau said.

Thomas said it's important to represent minoritized communities in the field of environmental activism, and the communities’ experiences should be considered when inviting them into the work.

“We’re thinking about the future and how it is impacting people in the future, but how is it impacting people in the community right now?” Thomas said.

Cousteau expressed concern about marine and environmental degradation in the near future.

“Change is scary, and change is coming,” Cousteau said. “For it to not be scary, we have to take control over what is happening."

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT