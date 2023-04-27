Often seen as a pop of color around campus, Alexa Clayton brings more than just a unique style to Penn State to those who know her.

Clayton (senior-philosophy and political science) said she has aspirations of going to law school. For Clayton, professional and academic success factor into her everyday life, just as fashion does.

This interest in fashion and self-expression started at a young age for Clayton.

“I remember after school, my sister and I would just go through our closet [because] we had uniforms,” Clayton said. “So we used to go through our closets and find the most interesting things to wear.”

This urge to compile the most interesting fabrics, colors and textures into unique outfits hasn’t changed since then, Clayton said. She said her closet has only expanded since her childhood, and she still bonds over fashion with her family.

Clayton said her mom has been a source of inspiration for her. She talked about how, as a kid, she would beg her mother to wear her watermelon-printed blazer to parent-teacher conferences so she could tell other kids, “That’s my mom.”

“She would always be dressed up wearing heels. She’d curl her hair, dressed to the nines,” Clayton said, expanding on how stylish her mother has always been.

Clayton said she’s inspired simply by colors, and every day is an opportunity for a new combination she fully commits to — even changing her phone’s lock screen to match.

“I start with a color, and then I think of different color combinations," Clayton said. “I think hot pink is a very powerful color, so I try to wear it very often because it makes me feel more confident.”

Both Fiona Healy and Samantha Loney, who know Clayton through her work as chair of University Park Allocation Committee, both said if Clayton were to embody a color, it would be pink.

“The way I think of pink is feminine, strong,” Healy (sophomore-political science) said. “Wherever the color is, it’s really just meant to be there, and that, in my mind, is Alexa.”

Loney (junior-business management) spoke to how Clayton is often seen in pink, a color that draws attention and shows that Clayton is unafraid to be herself.

“When I think of pink, I think of power,” Loney said.

While Clayton dreams of pursuing a career as an intellectual property lawyer for LVMH, one of the biggest fashion conglomerates in the world, she said she still considers herself an artist.

Before she became serious about fashion, Clayton said she had a passion for drawing but fell out of it after starting college.

“I used to think that I stopped doing art, but I think that I just found a different medium,” Clayton said.

Clayton said she can use clothes as an outlet for creativity, recognizing that clothing can often be seen as materialistic, but to her, it’s an art form like any other. Even with outside judgment, she intends to utilize all of the materials to create her pieces.

“No one should suppress their self-expression to make other people comfortable,” Clayton said. “If I'm going to be who I am, I'm going to do it fully.”

Healy said at first, Clayton’s outfits may seem intimidating, but the way “she presents herself in her clothes and in her mannerisms is really who she is, and it's a welcoming person.”

Not only does Clayton go out of her way to assemble ensembles, but according to Loney, she also spreads kindness and embodies what it means to be a hard worker. Loney said when encountering Clayton, one should always “expect greatness.”

“I’m really going to miss her,” Loney said. “She embodies such a warm, happy presence on campus, and I think without her here, it will be a little bit more sad.”

According to Healy, Clayton will leave a legacy at Penn State as an “idol.”

“Even though my college career is coming to an end, that’s not where my learning is going to stop,” Clayton said. “Everybody has something to learn from somebody.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE