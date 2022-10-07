On Thursday night, the Aizuri Quartet performed “Sunrise” at the School of Music Recital Hall.

The approximately hour-long performance featured a variety of pieces. Members of the Aizuri Quartet include Emme Frucht and Miho Saegusa on violins, Ayane Kozasa on the viola and Karen Ouzounian on the cello.

The first half of the performance took place in the darkness of the night which Segusa described as “magical and mysterious.”

The performance began with a slow-tempoed piece called “Ich stand in dunkeln Träumen,” which translates to “I Stood Darkly Dreaming."

The quartet then followed with Béla Bartók’s “String Quartet No. 4,” which includes five pieces.

Double bass player Pearl Lin, came to this performance to “get more exposure on how other people perform on strings.”

“It was a very exciting performance that [brought] the audience in,” Lin (freshman-music performance in double bass and music education) said about the first half of the show.

In a piece within “String Quartet No. 4” called “Allegro pizzicato,” the performers put their bows down and plucked the strings of their instruments. Lin said that she was “impressed” by the way they played this piece because “it’s really hard to stay together in pizzicato.”

Lin also said that it was clear that the performers were enjoying their music based on their body language — causing her to be “very drawn into it.”

Following intermission, the Aizuri Quartet took a break from their journey through the night to play a piece called “Sivunittinni” by Tanya Tagaq. This piece was commissioned as part of the Fifty for the Future project, which explores real world issues through music, according to the performers.

According to Kozasa, this piece concerns human disconnection to nature. She says that it is “a wake up call for musicians and listeners alike.”

The quartet closed the show with Franz Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet Op. 76, No. 4, in B-flat Major, Sunrise,” which includes five pieces.

Out of state audience member Melanie Heyn said that she and her husband took a road trip to see this performance.

Heyn said that Frucht and Saegusa switched places between the first and the second half of the show.

“It was beautiful that you could hear both violinists in the leading role,” Heyn said.

As a singer who has experience with classical music, Heyn said that “a lot of people are playing how they're supposed to play,” but tonight’s performers took risks.

“It gives you a little bit more connection to the concert when people are playing as themselves, rather than playing as they think you want to hear,” Heyn said.

State College resident Anne Anderson said she attends performances with the Center For The Performing Arts whenever she can.

“I thought it had such a full range of music and different techniques,” Anderson said after the performance.

Another State College resident, Tanis Bryan, has also seen many performances from CPA.

“I was very impressed by their skills and the complexity of what they played,” Bryan said.

