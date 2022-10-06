The Aizuri Quartet performed at the Hintz Family Alumni Center’s Robb Hall at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The intimate performance, which was part of Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts' Classical Coffeehouse series, featured a "mini-concert" and a Q+A session.

The string quartet is made up of four musicians, including violinists Emma Fracht and Miho Saegusa on violins, violist Ayane Kozasa and cellist Karen Ouzounian.

“We look for ways to connect them to students, whether that's through the students or the community at large,” CPA's director of audience and program development Amy Dupain Vashaw said. “About eight years ago, we got a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help connect students with classical music, and we’re keeping the tradition alive.”

During the show, the quartet played excerpts from its repertoire, including "Sunrise," a show that will occur at Penn State School of Music's Recital Hall on Thursday evening. Excerpts from "Sivunittinni" by Tanya Tagaq were also played.

The quartet also performed "Ich stand in dunkeln Träumen" by Clara Schumann, and the song was arranged by the quartet's cellist Karen Ouzounian, according to CPA.

During a Q&A session after the performance, the musicians discussed the process of making music.

“There are technical aspects of how to hold an instrument but we try to make it an extension of our body in order to feel the rhythm,” Frucht said. “We developed this skill where we sing in our head and translate that into our string instrument.”

Ouzonian reflected on the relationship the musicians forged with the audience during the show.

"[It was] heartening to see different parts of the community in the room gather together to hear us play," Ouzounian said.

At the end of the event, Kozasa spoke on the title of the event.

“We originally wanted to call this Night Music, but we thought it would be more interesting if there was transition throughout the program, and not just night music.”

