Bringing an artistic outlet and spotlighting African culture on campus, Afrique Fusion looks to change Penn State through traditional dance.

Afrique Fusion, a branch of the African Students Association, takes dance influenced from all over Africa and infuses it within its choreography.

Yet for Oyinkansola Akanbi, the routines are more than just dances — they’re a “way for people to feel represented in one way or another.”

“I would describe it as a platform in our organization that basically showcases and displays as many regions of Africa as possible,” Akanbi (senior-nursing) said. “We want students to feel, to allow people from these countries in Africa to feel represented in some way through the dance.”

Akanbi, the team’s co-captain, helped create a Nigerian dance club at her high school before coming to Penn State.

To Akanbi, culture is showcased through dance. Yet, she said Penn State didn’t initially have this in the way she wanted, as Afrique Fusion wasn’t an active group when she first arrived at University Park.

“We actually had to bring Afrique back together during our freshman year with the help of the previous president,” Akanbi said.

Akanbi and co-captain Marieme Dia then picked up leadership responsibilities and shaped Afrique Fusion into what it is today.

Dia (senior-economics and global and international studies) said her time as one of Afrique Fusion’s leaders has changed her outlook on what she can do. She referred back to a moment she said she realized Afrique Fusion “made it.”

“During practices last semester, it wasn't a struggle nor was it too hard to come up with [choreography]. All the teammates were involved in making choreographies, and everybody came together to include stuff,” Dia said. “At moments like this, I realized this team was going to make it because everyone was just enjoying themselves.”

Having been with Afrique Fusion since its renaissance, Dia said she has goals for the dance team as it moves forward, especially as “Afro beats are becoming a lot more mainstream.”

“I feel like this is a great opportunity to open the door and showcase that we are a lot more than just Afro beats,” Dia said. “I've been co-captain for about three years now, and it's very important to me because this is the way that I express myself.”

Dia said it “means a lot” to her to share culture with “other like-minded African individuals” through her involvement with Afrique Fusion.

These goals are also shared by Christina Fomunyoh, who’s responsible for member and public relations for Afrique Fusion.

Fomunyoh (senior-international politics and global and international studies) said the organization is a tool of cultural expression and a space “where anyone can join and really feel like themselves.”

She said when she leaves the team, she hopes Afrique Fusion will become “more well-known throughout the campus.”

“We’re just like any other team that gets recognized, but being a minority within a minority group at a [predominately white institution], there is a lot of ignorance when it comes to other cultures,” Fomunyoh said

Fomunyoh said having a team like Afrique Fusion exposes students to other cultures, allowing students “to understand and learn from it, to love it and to warm up to it.”

“When you learn from other cultures and people, you can better your life because you’re able to apply different things you have learned to the real world,” Fomunyoh said. “I think that this team is important because it allows for people to understand cultures that they may not be exposed to and also eliminates any ignorance that may be within people’s biases.”

Growing Afrique Fusion to where it is now was not always something easy, according to Akanbi. But, she said she “would do it over again, even though it wasn’t a walk in the park.”

“I'm glad that we're here now and have a legacy that we've left for the people to come,” she said.

Dia talked about the learning process behind being a leader and how building Afrique Fusion has changed over the years.

“It's been very much of a learning experience, and I've been so blessed to see our Afrique Fusion grow,” Dia said. “Having people excited to join the team, having people excited to see us perform, knowing our name, even just getting invited to a lot of different events to the point where sometimes we have to say no — we're getting to that level where we're recognizable, and people enjoy watching us. That has been honestly one of the biggest blessings ever, just to see my hard work be rewarded.”

For all of the team members of Afrique Fusion, dance is just more than a hobby — it’s a lifestyle.

Through their cultural experiences, the members find happiness in showcasing people who never before received the spotlight: those before them who couldn’t do what they are doing now.

“I've always been very proud, just joyous to just show my culture. I know seeing it is beautiful,” Akanbi said. “We go to a PWI, there’s not that many of us already, so we want to give prospective and current students the knowledge that we are here in these minority communities, that spark.”

Akanbi said students “don't want to feel alone,” but they want to feel like somebody gets them, someone who is like them, and they want to connect.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re here to bring [the] community together and to display to others our culture and what it is like to be African.”