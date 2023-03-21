Penn State’s campus has many clubs that prioritize diversity and informing people of other cultures, and the African Students Association is one of them.

The ASA, formed in 1969, is aimed at fostering a “fraternal relationship and a better understanding” among African students at Penn State and “protecting the African image in American society” through its activities, according to its website.

Sybil Owusu-Bempah, president of the ASA, illustrated some events the organization has hosted.

“The ASA has hosted events in various capacities ranging from professional and academic, cultural and social, to philanthropic,” Owusu-Bempah (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

One of these events, titled “A Night in Egypt,” was created in collaboration between the Egyptian Student Association and the ASA, who came together to learn more about Egyptian culture, lifestyle, art, cuisine and more.

The general meeting for the academic year of 2022-23 was “Death of African Languages,” which aimed to educate about the detriments of losing one’s native tongue and to further emphasize the benefits of preserving cultural heritage — primarily through language.

Jewet Stefanos, an ambassador for the ASA, said the organization’s goal is to “raise awareness” on campus about the diversity of Africa and the African diaspora.

“I think the purpose of ASA is to create a long-lasting impact on campus by creating events like ‘Touch of Africa,’ in which we showcase different foods, performances, clothing and culture to the Penn State community,” Stefanos (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

One of the more recent ASA activities was the Miss and Mr. Africa Pageant PSU, which was held on Jan. 14 at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

There were seven contestants in total — four female contestants from Guinea, Ghana, Burundi and Cameroon, and three male contestants, two from Nigeria and one from Rwanda, according to its website.

According to Owusu-Bempah, the purpose of this pageant is to “provide a platform” for contestants from different countries to take the audience “into their world” and show “elements that make up who they are as a person.” Owusu-Bempah said these elements include cultural heritage, language, music and art.

“The pageant allowed us to learn more about the beyond-the-surface things — those that are crucial to the way millions of people live, their lifestyles, politics, education and morals,” Owusu-Bempah said.

Contestants are required to have an awareness subject to present on the day of the pageant, and their issue is then presented with an accompanying slideshow, according to Owusu-Bempah. This platform usually raises awareness of problems that the contestant’s home country is facing, and contestants are also required to come up with an initiative to tackle this issue.

The judges are usually four to five faculty members in the African studies department. The contestants are judged based on different criteria and categories: awareness, platform, formal wear, traditional wear, talent, swimsuit and free question.

Christina Fomunyoh is the winner of the Miss Africa 2023 Pageant. She is Cameroonian and was born in Maryland and raised in northern Virginia.

Fomunyoh (senior-international politics and global and international studies) said she had been “in awe of the pageant” in 2022 and knew she would want to challenge herself to be a part of it the following year.

“I am very passionate about sharing my culture, and the pageant was an outstanding and rewarding way for me to do exactly that,” Fomunyoh said. “The Miss Africa Pageant was an opportunity to experiment and try something out of my comfort zone while also representing my identity and culture.”

Fomunyoh said she was filled with so many emotions when she found out she was the winner.

“It’s difficult to put directly into words how it felt when I heard ‘Miss Cameroon’ as they announced the winner of Miss Africa,” Fomunyoh said. “I was mostly proud that my hard work paid off, and [my] family in the crowd celebrated with me.”

Fomunyoh said the events such as the Miss and Mr. Africa Pageants are “fundamental to sharing African culture” at Penn State.

“It allows students firsthand to learn more about other African cultures, and this year, we had a diverse range of countries that were represented in the pageant from across the continent,” Fomunyoh said.

Stefanos said the ASA serves to “diversify” the Penn State community and “create a home away from home for African students,” especially international students.

“The continent of Africa is so diverse with a multitude of languages, customs and cuisines, and even though I am African, I have learned so much about my fellow people as a member of ASA,” Stefanos said.

Owusu-Bempah said the ASA considered three pillars the president and vice president of Penn State introduced this academic year as guiding principles: success, impact and community.

“We want the entire Penn State community to feel a positive impact by our presence as we continue to facilitate even more meaningful events,” Owusu-Bempah said. “We want everyone to know they are welcome and have a home away from home with us.”

