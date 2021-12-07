Actress, model Hunter Schafer shares stories about her path to fame with Penn State

Hunter Schafer bounced onto the Alumni Hall stage in the Hub-Robeson Center on Monday night with a smile on her face toward the sold-out crowd. Giggling with excitement, she started to share her stories about her path to fame.

Best known for her breakout role as Jules on the critically-acclaimed HBO show “Euphoria,” Schafer also starred in a special episode she cowrote and co-executive produced with series creator Sam Levinson. Before landing her first acting gig ever, Schafer worked as a runway fashion model for luxurious brands like Calvin Klein, Dior, Marc Jacobs and Versace.

Now, she splits her time balancing her acting and modeling endeavors. Teen Vogue nominated Schafer for the “21 under 21” list in 2017 for her LGBTQ rights activism, and since then, her career trajectory has only gotten more diverse.

Connor Griffin (senior-broadcast journalism) acted as the moderator for the night and dove in asking Schafer about what kind of power she believes fashion holds.

“Fashion is a vehicle,” Schafer said. "It’s really kind of an integral way for learning how you want to be seen."

Schafer said she believes it's important for people to use fashion to express themselves, especially college-aged students, because it’s a time in life when young people try to figure out their identities.

Fashion allows people to feel more in control of their lives, Schafer said.

“I really like thinking about fashion as like an armor because you can front with something more powerful than how you might feel normally in the world,” Schafer said.

Growing up, she first felt drawn to fashion through comic books. Schafer drew superheroes all the time and “was dead set” on becoming a comic book illustrator one day. However, she said she eventually realized her favorite part about drawing superheroes was illustrating their uniforms and outfits. Once Schafer learned her hobby was called fashion design, it irreversibly sparked her obsession with fashion.

By high school, Schafer began following every collection that came out on Vogue Runway, keeping close tabs on it, because it “was a fun fantasy world” to look at.

“Fashion images look kind of insane for a reason,” Schafer said. “There's a whole team of people working together to make one vision of one person come to life, and that feels similar I guess to a superhero in a way.”

Her passion for fashion brought Schafer to New York City after high school graduation to work as an intern for a brand for six months when modeling began to take over her life. Schafer found out about the opportunity to audition for "Euphoria" from her modeling agency when casting directors reached out to see if she wanted to try out for the role of Jules, a teenage trans girl.

Having never auditioned for anything before, since she did not plan to get involved in acting, Schafer decided to give the role a shot anyway. After callback after callback, Schafer landed the role, and she said it has changed her life forever.

The TV show has attracted attention for covering heavy topics such as addiction, sexuality, trauma and social media, while following a group of high school students as they navigate life.

“I had imposter syndrome at first being thrown into it as a new actor with no acting experience next to Zendaya, who most of us know is a very hard working actor who's been working for a lot of her life," Schafer said. "Same thing with Eric Dane — it’s just insane. For the first episode, I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’”

Eventually, the nerves faded away, and once the cast opened up to one another, their relationships “felt familial” since they all believed in what they were working on and wanted it to be good, Schafer said.

Schafer said the project feels personal to her. Before filming the pilot, she sat down with Levinson in a coffee shop for four hours, and they hashed out their lives together to develop Jules’ character.

“He worked elements of my life and my philosophy on being trans and queer — all of that — into Jules,” Schafer said. “It definitely bled into even how the first four [episodes] were written. She feels very much a part of me.”

Her collaboration with Levinson did not stop at Jules’ character development — during the pandemic they threw ideas back and forth about episodes between “Euphoria" seasons, until Levinson asked if Schafer would want to write a special episode together for HBO.

On the floor of the friend’s apartment she stayed at in Boone, North Carolina while she felt “super depressed during the pandemic,” she accepted the offer.

The episode featured a poem Schafer wrote three years ago in her notes app on her phone while riding the train in New York City. In the piece she relates her femininity to the ocean, and once she shared the poetry with Levinson, he asked her to write the feature episode alongside him. Schafer said she never would have thought something she wrote at 18 years old would end up as a whole sequence in an episode of television later on in life.

Schafer urges students to place value on their originality and thoughts.

“It has the potential to become something really beautiful. We all have it inside of us,” Schafer said. “And it's just a matter of realizing this is valuable, and I can turn this into whatever I want."

