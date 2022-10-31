Female insanity hasn’t looked this good since “Black Swan.”

A24’s new horror movie, “Pearl,” was created as a prequel to “X,” which came out previously this year.

That being said, neither film relies on the other too heavily, meaning that viewers can enjoy one without needing to see the other.

“Pearl” tells the story of a young woman who will do anything to become a movie star and escape her life on her parents’ farm.

The audience soon realizes that this really means she will do anything to achieve her dream. However, it comes into question of whether her drastic measures will really accomplish what she wants in the end.

Mia Goth is a force to be reckoned with as she performs the titular character — her performance early on in the film feels like watching a Dorothy-like protagonist. She has a lightness to her character with humble farmgirl roots as she puts on performances for her barn animals.

Quickly, Goth transforms the role into an unstable slasher, while somehow still remaining to encapsulate this dreamy and innocent farmgirl.

It’s never in doubt that Pearl is both the film's protagonist and antagonist, yet Goth’s stage presence is hypnotic, continuing to lure the audience deeper into the film.

While the supporting cast is limited, the other characters’ reactions to Pearl’s actions helps to establish Pearl as a loveable killer. One supporting actor who particularly stood out is Tandi Wright, who portrayed Pearl’s mother Ruth.

Wright enacts the role of a dictator-esque mother, crushing Pearl’s dreams at every turn, leading to a condemning monologue filled with only the most bitter and belittling comments directed toward her daughter. This monologue helps to gain sympathy for Pearl’s situation and somewhat explains her psychotic tendencies.

“Pearl” is also a movie that’s not afraid to utilize striking cinematography and images, and it doesn’t solely rely on gore to make the audience squirm. Using unsettling figures such as a maggot-riddled, cooked pig or a scarecrow that appears a little too human, for example, manage to show the audience that something is amiss before the action even begins.

What the plot lacks in usual tactics of a great slasher film, like suspense or mystery, it makes up for in emotional complexity. While most horror movies typically have a climax where the final survivors face off against the killer, “Pearl” is aware of its deeply rooted emotional plot.

The climax of the film is an almost seven-minute monologue detailing all of Pearl’s wrongdoings as a hypothetical confession to her husband, Howard, who is away serving in WWI. Even as Goth sobs out one terror after another, you can see the hope in Pearl’s eyes that everything will be dandy once Howard returns.

Despite a subpar plot, Goth’s performance is astounding and has generated remarkable buzz. The true “wow” factor of this film is easily Goth’s “killer” acting.

Overall, “Pearl” delivers on most of the slasher expectations, with an additional layer of a deeply emotional performance from Goth. I would give this four stars out of five simply for the striking imagery, exceptional acting from Goth and the fact that it's the perfect season for some new horror flicks.