Ah, Calder Way — the forgotten middle child of downtown State College. Lacking both the tourist draws of College Avenue and the hipster appeal of Beaver Avenue, Calder Way often gets lost in the mix.

However, what most people don’t know about this otherwise unassuming alley is it is home to some of State College’s best hidden gems. Here’s just a few of my favorites.

The Cheese Shoppe

The Cheese Shoppe is a cafe and specialty food store located at 234 E. Calder Way, right under Looks Hair Design.

The inside of the store has a cozy, welcoming hipster vibe with soft lighting, wooden furniture and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

Despite its name, The Cheese Shoppe is actually known for its wide selection of coffees, which are roasted in-house daily. You can buy the beans whole or grind them yourself in the shop. Most of the beans are $13-15 per pound.

The shop also has dozens of loose-leaf teas for sale. Practically any tea you could imagine is offered in the store, including black, herbal or flavored green tea. I bought a bag of Lapsang Souchong, a deliciously rich black tea with a smoky aroma.

Their teas are also surprisingly affordable at $1-3 per ounce, which is less expensive than you’d pay at the grocery store.

Along with its coffee and tea, The Cheese Shoppe offers locally-made jams, oils, sauces and of course, over 30 varieties of cheese.

It closes at 1 p.m. daily, so make sure to go in the morning for a cup of coffee and a look around.

The Makery

The Makery is an art studio and store located just across from the H&M downtown.

Offering weekly classes and group events, The Makery is the perfect place to go to unleash some creativity or learn a new skill.

Classes offered here include sewing, painting, calligraphy and photography.

Before the pandemic, The Makery even offered an “open studio” for Penn State students to freely work on personal art projects. I’m hoping this will be back next semester, because art is a wonderful outlet to relieve stress.

However, my favorite part of The Makery is the Market, which is open 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It’s a great spot to find unique pieces of art, decor, gifts and accessories made by Pennsylvania artists.

If you’re looking for a birthday gift for a friend or something to jazz up your apartment, be sure to check out The Makery.

Cornerstone Asian Market

Most people wouldn’t even notice this store at first, as it’s tucked away in the lower level of a building. However, its wide variety of products means it will easily become a regular stop on your shopping trips.

Cornerstone Asian Market has a variety of foods for anyone passionate about Chinese, Japanese or Korean cuisine — or anyone looking to expand their palate.

From fancy sodas to noodles to hard-to-find ingredients, Cornerstone Asian Market offers anything you could imagine. Its candy and snack selection is something you have to see to believe.

My favorite find here was a bag of tapioca pearls, which I used to make my own boba tea. The bag was only $4 and contains enough pearls for five drinks.

Tea Time

If you’re like me and you’re often too busy (read: lazy) to make your own boba, I recommend checking out Tea Time, a specialty drink shop under its sister restaurant, the Little Food Court.

With an array of smoothies, slushes, fruit tea and milk tea, this is the ideal shop for any boba enthusiast. My drink of choice here is the lavender milk tea — refreshing, herbal and just a little sweet.

Unfortunately, Tea Time is currently not open for indoor dining. This is something else I’m hoping will be available next semester, because the cute interior looks like the perfect spot to hang out with friends, do some work and enjoy a smoothie. For the time being, it’s open for takeout, and it’s even available on Grubhub.

There are countless other locally-owned small businesses I haven’t mentioned, but all are worth visiting. The next time you’re walking downtown, take a short detour and check out some of the wonderful shops on Calder Way. I promise you won’t regret it.